Rockford, IL

14-year-old shot in Rockford

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told that the boy was struck while on the front porch.

The 14-year-old was transported to the hospital and was treated for the non-life threatening injury.

