Related
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
kvrr.com
Traffic stop in Rothsay leads to meth arrests
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are arrested when law enforcement finds 12 ounces of meth during a traffic stop in Rothsay. The driver Brett Anderson, of Moorhead, and his passenger Alyssa Gregor, of Wolverton, are in the Wilkin County Jail. The sheriff’s office says they started a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested after Fargo pursuit
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police arrested two women and are searching for a male driver following an early morning pursuit. Police were called to the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S. around 12:15am Thursday on a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, a green SUV fled the area at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase. During the pursuit, a weapon was displayed from the front passenger side window but no shots were fired. Police used a tire flattening device to stop the vehicle near 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.
valleynewslive.com
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested after police chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 12:14 am Thursday, Fargo police department received a call of an ongoing disturbance and possible shots fired in the 3300 block of 31st Ave S. Police were searching for a a green 2000 Chevy Tahoe and when found, the vehicle sped off leading...
valleynewslive.com
How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
valleynewslive.com
12-year-old struck by vehicle in Moorhead, seriously hurt
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Moorhead Thursday night. Authorities say it happened in the 1200 blk. of 30th Ave. S. around 7:15 p.m. They say the driver of a 2000 Dodge Journey was westbound on 30th Ave. S., when he struck the child at the intersection of 12th St. S..
KNOX News Radio
GFPD identifies those involved in pedestrian-pickup accident
Grand Forks Police have released more details about an Oct. 13th accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck at a downtown Grand Forks intersection around 11:00 PM. Police say Bjorgaard was...
wdayradionow.com
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner: "Public safety is going to be our number one - or my number one focus"
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County's current Sheriff is appearing on the November Ballot in the upcoming General Election. Jesse Jahner is the Sheriff of the Cass County Sheriff's Department. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his experiences leading the department and what challenges he is looking to tackle if re-elected.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO CAR V. PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT
On Thursday, October 13, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Grand Forks Police Officers were dispatched to Demers Ave and North 3rd St for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Demers Ave, and the pedestrian was crossing Demers to the North when he was...
trfradio.com
3 Injured on Hwy 75 Tuesday
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident Tuesday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2021 Honda Passport driven by Richard Bruce Lian, 80, of Grygla and a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Brennan James Peterson, 20, of Ada were both northbound on Highway 75 in Lee Township when the vehicles collided at 120th Avenue.
valleynewslive.com
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 7:55 Tuesday morning, Moorhead police received a call on a car and bus crash in Moorhead. It happened on 36th Street South in Moorhead. There were multiple injuries but they weren’t serious enough for hospital transportation. Police were on scene for...
valleynewslive.com
Active threat training at DGF in Glyndon Thursday
GLYNDON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - There will be a large law enforcement presence in and around the DGF school in Glyndon Thursday. The Clay County Sherriff’s Office, along with Moorhead and Glyndon Police, will be conducting active threat training. They’ll be out there from 1 p.m. to 10...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 19, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Isaiah Michael Troy, 18, of Bemidji, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 10 or more grams of Narcotics. Ethan Don Edward Yarbro, 23, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Frank Malone Williams Jr., 44, of Crookston, for Terroristic Threats. Michael John...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
trfradio.com
Semi Jackknifes on Mud Covered Road
Minor injuries reported after a semi jackknifed in Polk County Friday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jonathan Smith, of Mayville, North Dakota sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving left the roadway near the intersection of County Road 21 and 400th Ave Northwest. According to the report the road was covered in mud from a nearby field at the time of the accident reported around 7:30am.
valleynewslive.com
Traffic stop turns up fentanyl and meth paraphernalia in Griggs County
GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men are behind bars after deputies uncovered drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Griggs County, North Dakota. The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle while patrolling in the rural Hannaford/Sutton area on Monday, October 17. Deputies discovered a number of pills, one of which tested positive for fentanyl. The driver was in possession of a glass pipe commonly used for consumption of methamphetamine and deputies say the passenger had multiple felony warrants.
trfradio.com
Suspect Charged with Fleeing Following High Speed Pursuit
A Fargo man was arrested following a high speed pursuit Monday afternoon in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Jesse Saldviar, 45, fled from a traffic stop, at times reaching speeds more than 120 miles per hour. NDHP Troopers attempted to utilize spike strips near the...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police searching for woman connected to shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are looking for a woman they believe is connected to a shooting. A warrant has been issued for Tarnelle Abraham for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for a shooting October 10th on 42nd Street South. Fargo Police have released the above photo of Abraham, and...
kvrr.com
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
