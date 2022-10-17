ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bills’ Statement Win With Trent Dilfer, Ranking Tennessee After the Alabama Win, Plus an NBA Playoff Team Draft

By Ryen Russillo
The Ringer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback

The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
WASHINGTON, DC
People

Bills' Josh Allen Goes Viral After Selfie Session with Girlfriend Brittany Williams Makes NLDS Broadcast

Their mid-game selfie session was unexpectedly captured on the Fox broadcast on Wednesday Josh Allen and Brittany Williams' selfie gained a wider audience than they may have expected. The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 26, attended Game 2 of the NLCS with his girlfriend, 25, on Wednesday, and their mid-game selfie session was unexpectedly captured on the Fox broadcast. Allen, taking advantage of the Bills' bye week, was seen smiling next to Williams as she puckered her lips and took a photo of the two in their Padres...
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
The Ringer

NFL Power Rankings: New York Football on the Rise in Week 7

The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the NFL, but the rest of the league is mired in parity. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are two of the eight teams with at least four wins this season, and have catapulted up the rankings, from 27th and 28th, respectively, in my preseason power rankings to the top half of the league. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue their freefall after back-to-back losses against both aforementioned New York teams.
The Ringer

The Pressure Is on Mac Jones. Plus, Jason Goff on Patriots vs. Bears.

Brian starts off with news that Mac Jones may be healthy enough to start on Monday Night Football, and discusses how that may impact the Patriots’ offensive game plan. Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Jason Goff about the upcoming Bears vs. Patriots game, Justin Fields’s disappointing sophomore season, the Bulls’ potential this year, and more. Brian wraps up with a listener call and a few thoughts on the upcoming Celtics schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
The Ringer

Cardinals–Saints Preview and CFB Picks for Week 8

Austin opens by doing a deep dive into the Week 7 Thursday Night Football game featuring the Cardinals and Saints with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and give his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 8 of the season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Ringer

Are Tatum and Brown the Best Duo in the NBA?

(0:30) Brian reacts to the Celtics’ convincing opening-night win over the 76ers, and makes the case for why Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best 1-2 punch in the NBA. (29:30) Then, Brian chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the Patriots’ season, Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe, Tom Brady’s bizarre season, and more. (52:00) Finally, Brian takes a listener call about the Patriots.
The Ringer

The Looming NBA Rights Bonanza

Matt is joined by chief media analyst at Variety Intelligence Platform Andrew Wallenstein to discuss the upcoming expiration of Disney and WarnerMedia’s NBA media rights deal. They predict whether Disney-Warner can hold on to their NBA rights or whether the deep pockets of big tech and streaming will outbid the rest of the market. They also discuss the future of the regional sports network, and what ratings say about current interest in the NBA as a national product.
The Ringer

The NBA All In-dex

Competing in the NBA is more expensive now than ever before. The richest teams are spending nine figures just on the luxury tax each season. All-Stars in trades fetch every future first-rounder a team can legally deal. The title race is more wide open than ever, and more teams want in.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy