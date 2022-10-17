Bills’ Statement Win With Trent Dilfer, Ranking Tennessee After the Alabama Win, Plus an NBA Playoff Team Draft

Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
Sean Payton provides insight on how Belichick will handle Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe
The New England Patriots may have a QB controversy on their hands with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. On the Colin Cowherd Show, Sean Payton explained how he thinks Belichick will handle the situation.
Bills' Josh Allen Goes Viral After Selfie Session with Girlfriend Brittany Williams Makes NLDS Broadcast
Their mid-game selfie session was unexpectedly captured on the Fox broadcast on Wednesday Josh Allen and Brittany Williams' selfie gained a wider audience than they may have expected. The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 26, attended Game 2 of the NLCS with his girlfriend, 25, on Wednesday, and their mid-game selfie session was unexpectedly captured on the Fox broadcast. Allen, taking advantage of the Bills' bye week, was seen smiling next to Williams as she puckered her lips and took a photo of the two in their Padres...
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
atozsports.com
Von Miller comes clean on massive free agent signing: “He’s coming to the Bills”
The Buffalo Bills are coming off their most impressive victory of the short NFL season. While fans are still smiling from Josh Allen’s valiant comeback victory, Von Miller made an announcement Bills fans have been waiting for. Yet again, Miller made the announcement that O’Dell Beckham Jr. would be...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:20 p.m. MST on NBC. The Dolphins are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
Why this drive — not the last one — proved most costly to Chiefs in loss to Bills
If you’re asking yourself, “What if?” after the Chiefs lost to the Bills, this is the possession you should point toward.
The Ringer
NFL Power Rankings: New York Football on the Rise in Week 7
The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the NFL, but the rest of the league is mired in parity. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are two of the eight teams with at least four wins this season, and have catapulted up the rankings, from 27th and 28th, respectively, in my preseason power rankings to the top half of the league. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue their freefall after back-to-back losses against both aforementioned New York teams.
49ers add quarterback and cornerback to practice squad ahead of Chiefs game
The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of quarterback Kurt Benkert and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad. To make room, the team has released linebacker Buddy Johnson and kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundowns. Benkert originally entered the NFL...
Josh Allen a popular sight at corner of Wellington and 'Hurdle' in Buffalo
“Bills Mafia” is having some fun after Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, as Rory Allen from ZoomBuffalo.com created a Josh Allen cutout of him hurdling over the street signs at the corner of Wellington Road and Hertel Avenue. Read more here:
The Ringer
The Pressure Is on Mac Jones. Plus, Jason Goff on Patriots vs. Bears.
Brian starts off with news that Mac Jones may be healthy enough to start on Monday Night Football, and discusses how that may impact the Patriots’ offensive game plan. Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Jason Goff about the upcoming Bears vs. Patriots game, Justin Fields’s disappointing sophomore season, the Bulls’ potential this year, and more. Brian wraps up with a listener call and a few thoughts on the upcoming Celtics schedule.
The Ringer
Cardinals–Saints Preview and CFB Picks for Week 8
Austin opens by doing a deep dive into the Week 7 Thursday Night Football game featuring the Cardinals and Saints with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and give his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 8 of the season.
The Ringer
Are Tatum and Brown the Best Duo in the NBA?
(0:30) Brian reacts to the Celtics’ convincing opening-night win over the 76ers, and makes the case for why Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best 1-2 punch in the NBA. (29:30) Then, Brian chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the Patriots’ season, Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe, Tom Brady’s bizarre season, and more. (52:00) Finally, Brian takes a listener call about the Patriots.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith among PFF's top 10 highest-graded offensive players
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had a much more down to earth game in his team’s Week 6 win over the Cardinals. He posted less than 200 total passing yards, did not throw any touchdowns, got sacked five times and ended up with a QBR of just 40.0. For the game, Pro Football Focus only gave him a 60.3 overall grade.
The Ringer
Nick Wright Thinks the Chiefs Are Still the Best, the Bucs Will Get Better, and Brandon Staley Made a Mistake
Kevin is joined by FS1’s Nick Wright, who makes his case that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are still better than Josh Allen and the Bills, how Tom Brady and the Bucs will improve, and where Chargers coach Brandon Staley went wrong in pushing analytics. Host: Kevin Clark. Guest:...
The Ringer
The Looming NBA Rights Bonanza
Matt is joined by chief media analyst at Variety Intelligence Platform Andrew Wallenstein to discuss the upcoming expiration of Disney and WarnerMedia’s NBA media rights deal. They predict whether Disney-Warner can hold on to their NBA rights or whether the deep pockets of big tech and streaming will outbid the rest of the market. They also discuss the future of the regional sports network, and what ratings say about current interest in the NBA as a national product.
The Ringer
The NBA All In-dex
Competing in the NBA is more expensive now than ever before. The richest teams are spending nine figures just on the luxury tax each season. All-Stars in trades fetch every future first-rounder a team can legally deal. The title race is more wide open than ever, and more teams want in.
