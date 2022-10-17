Bills’ Statement Win With Trent Dilfer, Ranking Tennessee After the Alabama Win, Plus an NBA Playoff Team Draft

The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the NFL, but the rest of the league is mired in parity. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are two of the eight teams with at least four wins this season, and have catapulted up the rankings, from 27th and 28th, respectively, in my preseason power rankings to the top half of the league. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue their freefall after back-to-back losses against both aforementioned New York teams.

2 DAYS AGO