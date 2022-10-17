Read full article on original website
Akron Civic Commons 2.0: Groundbreaking for Summit Lake Trail another milestone
AKRON, Ohio — A community-led plan to restore vibrancy to Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood has reached another milestone. Area officials will break ground for the Akron Civic Commons 2.0, Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Summit Lake Park. Parking for the event, which is open to the public, will be at the Summit Lake Community Center, 380 Crosier St.
Cleveland Metroparks announcing major progress on two East Side Cuyahoga County trail and park projects
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has been busy in recent years planning and building marquee trails and park amenities along Cleveland’s lakefront, on the city’s West Side, and in southern portions of Cuyahoga County. Now, the regional park agency serving Greater Cleveland has progress to announce on...
Chagrin Falls Village Council plans to add solar panels at wastewater treatment plant
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- The Chagrin Falls wastewater treatment plant is going solar. At the Oct. 10 Village Council meeting, Councilman Michael Corkran presented a plan to use solar energy to partially power operations at the plant. The estimated $950,000 project would be financed with a combination of grant money and local sewer utility funds.
Parma Heights to replace Independence Boulevard bridge
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Three years removed from receiving a Municipal Bridge Program grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) regarding the replacement of the Independence Boulevard bridge, the city has announced that the work is expected to begin in the spring. “These are federal funds that ODOT applied...
Division of Wildlife: Angler Pays Fine for Unattended, Unlabeled Fishing Lines
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It can be pricey to set fishing lines in the water unattended or unlabeled. The ODNR Division of Wildlife says one angler is paying $227 for doing just that in a pond near the Tuscarawas River in Tuscarawas County. The division had...
Strongsville to pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers on Albion & Webster roads
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving Co. Inc. of Middleburg Heights $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers along certain sections of Albion and Webster roads. City Council accepted Fabrizi’s price -- the lowest of four bids submitted -- Monday night (Oct. 17). Other bids for...
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
Have bike lane, will travel: That’s the plan for Pearl Road in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Creation of a multimodal community has taken a major step forward in Parma, which recently unveiled a bike lane -- its first on a major thoroughfare -- on recently repaved Pearl Road. “It’s really nice, especially when taking in the fact that not too long ago Cleveland...
University Heights coming closer to decision on method of garbage collection
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said Wednesday (Oct. 19) during his remarks at that night’s City Council meeting that his administration’s budget will be released in five days (Oct. 24) and that it will be a balanced budget. That budget, however, will not include money...
Thousands lose power in Geauga, Lake counties following rounds of overnight wintry precipitation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in some parts of Northeast Ohio will wake up without power following waves of wintry weather overnight. Portions of the region’s snow belt received the highest impact. FirstEnergy said thousands of customers in Lake and Geauga Counties lost power. As of 5 a.m. on...
Cleveland Botanical Garden’s hours, parking and admission fees do not violate 140-year-old land donation, Ohio Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Cleveland Botanical Garden is not in violation of a 140-year-old deed that created Wade Park when it built an underground parking garage, began charging admission and regulated the hours that the space is open, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court unanimously agreed that city...
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
Cheers! Christmas Ale first pour party draws thousands to Great Lakes Brewing Co. (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s annual first pour party unofficially kicked off the holiday season in Cleveland, complete with the festive, seasonal launch of Christmas Ale. The spicy brew officially was released to the masses Thursday morning as brewery founders Dan and Pat Conway mingled with...
Cedar Point not required to issue refunds for pandemic-shortened season, Ohio Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cedar Point does not have to refund money to season passholders who were unhappy with how the park handled the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, according to a ruling Thursday by the Ohio Supreme Court. The unanimous court ruled that the park had the right to adjust...
Buy Ohio native shrubs from Stark County SWCD
Native shrubs. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for Ohio native shrubs. All shrubs are $30 plus sales tax (6.50%) and offered in 3-gallon containers with a height of approximately 3 feet. Shrubs available include arrowwood viburnum, black chokeberry, button bush, Carolina allspice, common elderberry, ninebark, red osier dogwood and winterberry holly.
Parma City Schools superintendent addresses potential ‘No’ voters as levy heads to Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation bond issue, the Parma City School District returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue will pay for the construction...
Humane Society of Summit County offers ‘name your own price’ adoption special
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The Humane Society of Summit County is offering a “name your own price” adoption special through the end of October. Staff said the deal is available on animals that are six months old and up. This comes at a time when the Humane Society...
ODOT Still Planning Rt 225 Bridge Removal This Season
LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve told you about plans to remove the Route 225 bridge north of Alliance at the intersection with the Route 62 bypass. That’s still going to happen this construction season, says ODOT. And it will require a six-week-long Route...
Cuyahoga Falls Planning Commission to consider zoning change to allow urban chickens
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Scroll through the Cuyahoga Falls community pages on social media, and you’ll likely come across posts about keeping backyard chickens. Some posts are communiques about chickens on the loose. Other commentators are witty, recommending keeping the boneless kind as “they're much easier to catch if the gate is left open…”
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
