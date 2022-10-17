ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Akron Civic Commons 2.0: Groundbreaking for Summit Lake Trail another milestone

AKRON, Ohio — A community-led plan to restore vibrancy to Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood has reached another milestone. Area officials will break ground for the Akron Civic Commons 2.0, Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Summit Lake Park. Parking for the event, which is open to the public, will be at the Summit Lake Community Center, 380 Crosier St.
AKRON, OH
Parma Heights to replace Independence Boulevard bridge

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Three years removed from receiving a Municipal Bridge Program grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) regarding the replacement of the Independence Boulevard bridge, the city has announced that the work is expected to begin in the spring. “These are federal funds that ODOT applied...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Buy Ohio native shrubs from Stark County SWCD

Native shrubs. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for Ohio native shrubs. All shrubs are $30 plus sales tax (6.50%) and offered in 3-gallon containers with a height of approximately 3 feet. Shrubs available include arrowwood viburnum, black chokeberry, button bush, Carolina allspice, common elderberry, ninebark, red osier dogwood and winterberry holly.
STARK COUNTY, OH
ODOT Still Planning Rt 225 Bridge Removal This Season

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve told you about plans to remove the Route 225 bridge north of Alliance at the intersection with the Route 62 bypass. That’s still going to happen this construction season, says ODOT. And it will require a six-week-long Route...
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

