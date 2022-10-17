White House Covid Czar Calls on Seniors to Get Omicron Booster Now — It ‘Literally Could Save Your Life'

Read full article on original website
The Federal Reserve Is Coming For Your Next Raise
Your own paycheck is a battleground in the fight over inflation.
NBC San Diego
Biden Administration Awards $2.8 Billion in Grants for Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing
The grants are being allocated through the Department of Energy with funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to companies in 12 states. The funding will go toward the creation of battery-grade materials including lithium, graphite and nickel. In all, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the...
NBC San Diego
Activists Urge US Border Officials to Limit Custody of Pregnant Women
The American Civil Liberties Union in San Diego joined other immigrant rights advocacy organizations and medical professionals Thursday to urge border officials to limit the detention of pregnant women and their families. In a letter to Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, 83 advocacy organizations and 51 medical professionals...
TikTok says it has never been used to target specific people after Forbes reported the app would be used to monitor some individuals' locations
ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, planned to use the app to monitor the locations of some American individuals, Forbes reported.
Unemployment figures, mortgage cold feet and more: Friday's 5 things to know
First full week of third-quarter earnings reports wrap up on Friday as Verizon, HCA Healthcare and American Express set to unveil figures
NBC San Diego
RSV Cases Surge In San Diego, 300 Recent Cases Reported By Rady Children's Hospital
Across the country, there has been an alarming case surge in the respiratory illness known as RSV. In San Diego, at least 300 patients have tested positive in the last week and a half, according to the clinical director of infectious diseases at Rady Children’s Hospital. “The children who...
