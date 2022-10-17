ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Update: Arrest made in case of man found shot to death on Buckhead street

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3490ow_0icdwid000
Travis Landrey. (Courtesy Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta Police announced Monday that the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a contractor in Buckhead has been arrested in Alabama.

Homicide detectives were able to identify Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana as the one responsible for the murder of contractor Christopher Eberhart, 57.

Landrey was located in the victim’s stolen vehicle in Alabama and taken into custody without incident.  He is being charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, malice murder, felony murder, and possession of a firearm during a felony.  He was transported to the Mobile County Jail and is currently still in their custody.

Eberhart was found shot to death in a driveway on Peachtree Battle Avenue just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 13. Police believe Landrey shot Eberhart, who was on site to do construction work, during a carjacking incident.

The post Update: Arrest made in case of man found shot to death on Buckhead street appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 36

Positive 22
2d ago

That's the look of a madman or demon. They are on the earth as the bible brings out. Revelation 12:7-9 . In verse 9 it say " so down the Great Dragon was heard the original serpent the one called the devil and Satan who is misleading the entire inhabited Earth he was hurled down to the Earth and his angels were heard down with him. Protect yourselves people. Draw close to GOD he will draw close to you. James 4:8

Reply(1)
12
Franchot Bell
2d ago

All that playing crazy is not gonna cut it cause for one thang for sure. He drove his self where he was caught at, he knew how to do that. It's all an "ACT"!!!!!!I PRAY THE JUDGE AND THE JURY GIVES HIM A BIG "REWARD".☠️ "DEATH".

Reply
8
Carolyn Woods
3d ago

looking stupid. Let see if you have those eyes wide when they say without parole.

Reply(1)
28
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
truecrimedaily

Man arrested after Georgia mom’s body is found at construction site

KENNESAW, Ga. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old homeless man was arrested after the body of a 40-year-old mother was discovered at a construction site last week. According to a statement, on Oct. 14 at approximately 10 a.m., Acworth Police Department officers went to a construction zone at 4920 Ivey Road after a person called and said they found "what appeared to be a dead body."
KENNESAW, GA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges

Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, EBRSO Narcotics Agents have been investigating Tyler Wood, a suspected Baton Rouge area narcotics distributor, for the previous two weeks. Agents completed two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Wood during the investigation. As a result, Agents acquired two search warrants for sites used by Wood for his suspected narcotics distribution operation, as well as an arrest warrant for Wood in connection with Fentanyl distribution.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
LACASSINE, LA
11Alive

Father, husband killed during carjacking; family reflects on his life

MONROE, Ga. — The family of Chris Eberhart is still in shock at the random and senseless crime that took the life of their loved one last week. Atlanta Police said Eberhart was shot to death during a carjacking around 7 a.m last Thursday. The suspect, Travis Landrey, was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama. He was caught inside Eberhart’s stolen truck.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy