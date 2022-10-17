ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Osefo Says She Doesn’t Regret Making Fun Of Mia Thornton’s Skin; ‘I Stand On It”

By JLP
 3 days ago
The Real Housewives of Potomac has finally returned to our tv screens and I couldn’t be more excited to see them in their shady glory, messy fashions, and so much more each and every Sunday. I mean, what else do I live for? These ladies have essentially taken over Bravo and the Housewives fandom by consistently delivering drama each and every season. These girls… they just don’t miss. And for that, I’m grateful.

In the season 7 trailer that dropped a few weeks ago , fans were given a sneak peek at what goes down between two of the newest RHOP Housewives Mia Thornton and Dr. Wendy Osefo . Mia had a pretty good first season on the show — stirring the pot, taking notes from Karen Huger by embellishing stories a little bit, and throwing a bowl of salad mix at Candiace Dilliard-Bassett . Can you say drama!?

Throwing drinks and seeing food fly is not necessarily what I NEED to make an episode or even a season of Housewives great, but if it happens… I’ll take it. And it seems like it’s been happening more and more these days. Teresa Giudice literally emptied a whole table of food and drinks on Margaret Josephs during an episode of last season’s Real Housewives of New Jersey — I’m sorry Marge, I do love you — but this was pretty iconic to watch. Also, you threw a drink on Danielle Staub , so I’m gonna go on record and say it’s even now.

But Teresa isn’t the only one with an urge to throw a drink in a cast member’s face — it looks like later in the season, Mia and Wendy exchange words during one of the ladies’ cast trips, and things got so intense that Mia launched her martini in Wendy’s direction. It happened so fast, and of course, editors want to keep us tuning in so we didn’t see much of the aftermath. What we did get, however, was Wendy yelling back at Mia that she’s a “crater-face bitch”.

Oof. This didn’t happen to me and even my feelings are hurt. One thing about Wendy, she knows how to read. That Ph.D. sure does come in handy on the Housewives. But the professor has no regrets telling Page Six , “That was a fact. And I stand on it, yes. Because without the filters, that’s a fact.”

Mia also told Page Six that Wendy’s comment hurt because she didn’t have access to a dermatologist during her years in foster care. “It hurts because it’s something that I can’t necessarily do anything about … There’s so much more to Mia inside that I don’t want people to forever look at me and say, ‘Oh, you know she has all those acne scars,'” she said.

Thanks for starting the season off on a strong note, ladies. I can’t wait to watch the rest of this play out. Cheers to the best franchise returning to Bravo!

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF MIA THROWING A DRINK TOWARD WENDY? AND DO YOU THINK WENDY’S COMMENT ABOUT HER SKIN WAS TOO HARSH?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

