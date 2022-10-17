Read full article on original website
World
'A murder mystery and a ghost story' about Sri Lanka's civil war wins Booker Prize
Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka's acclaimed novel, "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida," has clinched the 2022 Booker Prize — one of the most prestigious literary awards in the English language. The book is a whodunit and a satire set against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's long-running civil war...
Gripping thriller about war photographer wins this year's Booker Prize
A novel about photos that can change the world has just scooped the top literary award for 2022
Camila, Queen Consort, awards Booker Prize winner in London to author Shehan Karunatilaka
LONDON — Writer Shehan Karunatilaka won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction on Monday for "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida," a satirical "afterlife noir" set during Sri Lanka's brutal civil war. Karunatilaka, one of Sri Lanka's leading authors, won the 50,000 pound ($57,000) award for his second novel....
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
EW.com
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
Who Is Anna May Wong? Meet the Asian American Movie Star Who Just Made U.S. History
The old-Hollywood movie star will be the first Asian American to be on U.S. currency.
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
Bribery Suit Against Marlborough Gallery, Curator, and Artist’s Family Dismissed in Paris Court
A Paris court dismissed charges of bribery brought against Marlborough gallery’s New York branch, its former Asia specialist Philippe Koutouzis, curator Jean-Paul Desroches, and the family of deceased Chinese-French abstract painter Chu Teh-Chun, The Art Newspaper reported Monday. The initial complaint was filed in 2012 by French dealer Enrico Navarra, who accused Marlborough of bribing Desroches, who held a position at the Musee Guimet in Paris, into setting up an exhibition of Chu Teh-Chun abstract-painted vases in order to manipulate the value of his works. The suit alleged that Desroches was paid €20,000 for a text he wrote for a catalogue...
BBC
Aguilera updates Beautiful video with body image message
Christina Aguilera has released a new video for her hit Beautiful, which highlights the impact of social media on young people's body image and mental health in the 20 years since the song was first released. Beautiful, which was a global hit in 2002, taught a generation of young fans:...
The Last Chairlift by John Irving review – an outlandish family epic
This novel is not for those without readerly stamina. At 912 pages, you are going to have to love John Irving dearly, or have a passion for reading novels come hell or high water. If the former, then it’s hard to see the publication of The Last Chairlift as anything other than good news, in so far as there’s now a great deal more Irving to read. But what about those of us in the latter camp who are only, say, Irving-curious?
crimereads.com
The Best Nonfiction Crime Books of October
The CrimeReads editors select the month’s best new releases in nonfiction crime. Katherine Corcoran, In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Coverup, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press. (Bloomsbury) A powerful chronicle of the life, work, and murder of Regina Martínez, a trailblazing journalist whose...
Smithonian
The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel
If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
BBC
Sanna Irshad Mattoo: Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist stopped from leaving India
A Pulitzer-winning photojournalist from Indian-administered Kashmir has said that she was stopped from travelling to the US by immigration authorities at Delhi airport. Sanna Irshad Mattoo was awarded the Pulitzer for her coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and was on her way to attend the award ceremony. Ms Mattoo said...
Mimosa Echard, Artist Who Creates Dreamy Worlds Where Plants and Humans Coexist, Wins France’s Top Art Prize
This year’s Marcel Duchamp Prize, France’s top art award, has gone to Mimosa Echard, whose multidisciplinary practice bridges the surreal, mechanical, and terrestrial in pursuit of plant and human symbiosis. The annual award carries a prize of €35,000 ($41,000) and is administered in partnership with the Centre Pompidou in Paris. Echard has a research-led practice that spans assemblage, painting, ceramics, and video games. Her projects often plunge the viewer into richly imaginative worlds where ecological concerns are indivisible from the effects of desire, hunger, and humor. In her role-playing game, Sporal, which was distributed this year at an exhibition at Palais de Tokyo, the...
Jan Morris: Life from Both Sides review – flights of fancy
There were two things that annoyed Jan Morris. One was being called a “travel writer”. True, she had written a shelf full of books about an atlas of places – Oman, Trieste, Sydney and, most famously, Mount Everest – but that was not the point. She went to these places to find out more about the people, architecture, history and art (not nature, though – she always preferred trains to trees). “Travel writing”, by contrast, conjured up Baedeker-type tourist manuals, which was not the effect she was after. The second thing that irked her was invariably being referred to as someone who had transitioned (no one was quite sure of the right term in 1972 when, at the age of 46, she underwent surgery in Casablanca – and “transvestite” as well as “transsexual” were often used). But that, she maintained crisply until her death in 2020 at the age of 94, was hardly the most interesting or important thing about her.
Jeff Barnaby, Canadian Indigenous Director of ‘Rhymes for Young Ghouls’, Dies at 46
The Canadian Mi’gmaq filmmaker, best known for films such as 'Blood Quantum', has passed away after a battle with cancer. Canadian Indigenous filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, best known for his Rhymes For Young Ghouls and Blood Quantum movies, has passed away. He was 46 years old. Barnaby, who was raised...
T.J. Clark’s New Book Wrestles with the Impossibility of Writing About Cézanne
IT TAKES A STRONG STOMACH for paradox to write that Paul Cézanne “cannot be written about any more.” When art historian T.J. Clark began a 2010 London Review of Books article on the painter this way, he meant no insult. The post-Impressionist and proto-modernist Cézanne was one of the keenest observers of the industrial disenchantment of late 19th-century Western Europe. In the 21st century, Clark argued, his paintings had become “remote to the temper of our times,” ergo, a tough subject. Accordingly, Clark’s new study of the painter, If These Apples Should Fall: Cézanne and the Present, is a book...
crimereads.com
The Best International Crime Fiction of Fall 2022
The leaves are turning red, the air is growing brisk, and the fleeting magic of fall is fully upon us. Summer travel season is over, but we can still travel via books, so let this month’s international crime fiction column take you to France, South Korea, Japan, Argentina, and Russia. Here are five titles that will immerse you fully in the worlds (and underworlds) of other nations.
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
