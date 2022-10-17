ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Releases New Character Posters, Stills Of Diana, Charles, The Queen, Dodi & Mohammed Al-Fayed & More

By Denise Petski
 3 days ago
Netflix has released some new images of Season 5 of The Crown , including character posters with the tagline “A House Divided,” revealing a split between the two sides.

The new posters feature the Queen, played by Imelda Stanton, next to Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki , separated from the Queen, standing alone with her back to the two.

Also featured in the posters are separate photos of Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and West as Prince Charles, among others.

The new stills feature Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Al-Fayed and Salim Daw as Mohammed Al-Fayed, Dodi’s father.

In Season 5, with the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family is presented with possibly its biggest challenge to date, as the public openly questions the Royals’ role in ‘90s Britain. Front and center though is the unravelling of the so-called fairy-tale coupling of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.Their separation, followed by a painful divorce is realised in heartbreaking detail.

West has described the scenes involving Charles and Diana as ”tumultuous as it gets,” even more so in Season 6, streaming on Netflix next year.

Also starring in Season 5 are Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Marcia Warren plays the Queen Mother. Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now Queen Consort to King Charles.

The Crown is created and written by Peter Morgan. Morgan executive produces with Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, and Jessica Hobbs.

Click on the image above to launch the gallery.

