‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley Sign With CAA

EXCLUSIVE : Veteran studio filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley ( Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ) have signed with CAA for representation.

Goldstein and Daley most recently wrote and directed the tentpole Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves , based on the classic tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons , for Paramount and Entertainment One. The pair are also exec producers on the pic, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page and Sophia Lillis, which is slated for release in theaters on March 3, 2023.

Goldstein and Daley previously helmed Warner Bros.’ hit 2018 comedy Game Night , starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, which grossed over $117M worldwide. Prior to that, they wrote and directed New Line’s 2015 Vacation reboot, starring Ed Helms, Christina Applegate, Leslie Mann and more.

Additional writing credits on the part of the duo include 20th Century Studios’ hit comedy Vacation Friends for Hulu, both Horrible Bosses films, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone .

Goldstein and Daley continue to be represented by Fourth Wall Management, Herrera-Reiss Strategies and attorneys Adam Kaller and Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.