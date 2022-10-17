ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley Sign With CAA

By Matt Grobar
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Veteran studio filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley ( Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ) have signed with CAA for representation.

Goldstein and Daley most recently wrote and directed the tentpole Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves , based on the classic tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons , for Paramount and Entertainment One. The pair are also exec producers on the pic, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page and Sophia Lillis, which is slated for release in theaters on March 3, 2023.

Goldstein and Daley previously helmed Warner Bros.’ hit 2018 comedy Game Night , starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, which grossed over $117M worldwide. Prior to that, they wrote and directed New Line’s 2015 Vacation reboot, starring Ed Helms, Christina Applegate, Leslie Mann and more.

Additional writing credits on the part of the duo include 20th Century Studios’ hit comedy Vacation Friends for Hulu, both Horrible Bosses films, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone .

Goldstein and Daley continue to be represented by Fourth Wall Management, Herrera-Reiss Strategies and attorneys Adam Kaller and Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Deadline

Liam Neeson Thriller ‘Thug’ Adds Ron Perlman, Yolonda Ross & Daniel Diemer

EXCLUSIVE: Ron Perlman (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Yolonda Ross (The Chi) and Daniel Diemer (The Midnight Club) will star opposite Liam Neeson in the mob thriller Thug, reteaming the Oscar nominee with Cold Pursuit director Hans Petter Moland. The film from Sculptor Media and Electromagnetic Production, which is currently shooting in Boston, revolves around an aging Boston gangster (Neeson) who attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past, though the criminal underworld won’t loosen its grip willingly.  Tony Gayton (Hell on Wheels) wrote the screenplay. Sculptor Media’s Warren Goz and Eric Gold are producing alongside Roger Birnbaum (Rush...
Deadline

Mickey Rourke Joins Cast Of ‘The Wheels Of Heaven’, Produced By & Co-Starring Dessy Tenekedjieva

Production is wrapping up on The Wheels of Heaven, a dramatic thriller starring Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler), produced by Dessy Tenekedjieva’s Bulgarian-based Black Sea Film and co-produced by UK’s Goldfinch, an independent production house and financier. The film, directed by Ben Charles Edwards (Quant) from a screenplay by Mike Shilliam, also stars Gary Stretch (Dead Man’s Shoes), Dessy Tenekedjieva (The Profession of Arms), Geoff Bell (RocknRolla) as well as Eleonora Ivanova and Dimitar Nikolov, featuring Lee Ryan (The Heavy), Nicky Whelan (Hall Pass) and Sadie Frost (Quant). Shilliam wrote the screenplay from a story by Edwards and Tenekedjieva....
Deadline

Tony Danza Joins ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 As Che’s [SPOILER]

EXCLUSIVE: In a meta casting, Tony Danza has been tapped for a recurring role in Season 2 of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… Noone would comment but I hear Danza will play Che Diaz’s (Sara Ramirez) father in the sitcom they wrote about their family. In the Season 1 finale, non-binary podcaster/stand-up comic Che revealed that they, joined by love interest Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), were moving to Los Angeles as their comedy project had been picked up to pilot. “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish but he is Tony Danza,” Che said....
Deadline

‘Harlem’: Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd & Lil Rel Howery Among 7 New Cast For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon‘s original series Harlem has added 7 new cast members to its Season 2 roster. Rachel True (The Craft), Courtnee Carter (Charmed), and Luke Forbes (S.W.A.T) are set to recur; Rick Fox (Dope), Sherri Shepherd (Sherri), Countess Vaughn (The Parkers), and Lil Rel Howery (Bird Box) will guest star. True will portray Aimee, an earthy, ethereal owner of a plant shop in Harlem. She and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) strike up an unlikely friendship; Carter will portray Zoe, a confident player who has a reputation for leaving a trail of broken hearts; Forbes will portray “handsome and professional” Michael, one of...
Deadline

‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Dacre Montgomery To Lead Ghost Story ‘Went Up The Hill’ For ‘The Babadook’ & ‘The Nightingale’ Outfit — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Corsage and Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps has been set to lead ghost story Went Up The Hill with Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery. Currently in pre-production, the film will chart how after being abandoned as a child, Jack (Montgomery) ventures to remote New Zealand to attend the funeral of his estranged mother and there meets her grieving widow, Jill (Krieps). His search for answers becomes dangerous when his mother’s ghost returns to inhabit both Jack and Jill, using each of their bodies to speak to the other, and instigating a life-threatening nocturnal dance between the three of them. Bankside...
Deadline

Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Sends Selma Blair An Emotional Message Following ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Exit

Sarah Michelle Gellar honored her friend Selma Blair after her shocking exit announcement on Dancing with the Stars. Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and cited health concerns for leaving the Disney+ competition series. On social media, Gellar paid tribute to Blair with an heartfelt message for the enormous effort she made to showcase her dance skills. “Long before [Dancing with the Stars] I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you),” Gellar shared on Instagram. “You make the rest of us believe that...
Deadline

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air For One Week After Swearing About MP

Channel 4 has sidelined news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy for one week after he was caught on tape describing Tory MP Steve Baker as a “c***” following an interview.  Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual at Channel 4, said in a tweet: “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”  Guru-Murthy made the remark, which was not broadcast on television but was later picked...
Deadline

Patti LuPone On Leaving Actors’ Equity: “They Don’t Know Who I Am Basically” – Report

Broadway star Patti LuPone is offering additional details on her decision to leave the Actors’ Equity union after completing her run in Company last summer. “They accepted my resignation and told me that if I ever wanted to rejoin, I’d have to be approved,” the triple Tony winner tells People magazine in an exclusive interview today. “And it’s the perfect reason I withdrew from Equity. Fifty years to this year … I’ve been a card-carrying member of Equity, and they don’t know who I am basically. They just said, ‘Fine, but if you want to rejoin, we’re going to have to...
Deadline

‘RHOA’ Alum Claudia Jordan Shuts Down Meghan Markle Claims ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Treated Models Like Bimbos

Claudia Jordan, former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is opening up about her own experience on the Deal or No Deal set after Meghan Markle claimed they treated her like a bimbo. “For clarity — yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Jordan shared on her Instagram Stories. In a second post she continued, “And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We...
Deadline

Robert Gordon Dies: Singer Who Took Rockabilly To Downtown Punk Scene Was 75

Robert Gordon, a rockabilly devotee and singer whose band the Tuff Darts was a staple of New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City punk scene of the 1970s, died today. He was 75. His death was announced by his record label Cleopatra Records on Facebook. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads. “We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish...
Deadline

Report Of FBI Search On Home Of ABC News Producer Draws Response From Attorney, Questions About Investigation

A report on an FBI search last spring at the home of then-ABC News producer and reporter James Gordon Meek has generated a response from his attorney and lingering questions over the nature of the investigation. According to the network, Meek, a military and national security investigative reporter who produced Hulu’s 3212 Unredacted last year, “resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months.” According to a report in our sister publication Rolling Stone, Meek’s exit came after an April 27 raid of his apartment in Arlington, VA. Meek has not been charged, but a magistrate judge signed off on...
Deadline

Ron Goldman’s Sister Makes Case For Involving Families In True Crime Dramas: “We’re Talking About Human Decency”

In the wake of pushback by victims’ families to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Kim Goldman is speaking out about TV producers who fail to alert survivors about their true crime TV shows. Goldman – whose brother Ron was murdered alongside Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994 – said she was “not surprised” to learn that families were caught off guard by Ryan Murphy’s latest series for Netflix. The serial killer limited series starring Evan Peters hit the 1B hours mark within the first 28 days of its release window. “I’m not surprised,” Goldman told EW. “The same creator did the same...
Deadline

Comedian Lisa Gilroy’s Teary Social Media Plea About Rude Fans Is Not Quite What It Seems

Comedian Lisa Gilroy has worked on Brooklyn 99, Fairview and will next be seen on Netflix’s upcoming Glamorous, but when she took to social media this morning, Gilroy struggled to describe “what happened last week” when she said she invited five fans to the set of an unnamed show on which she’s working. “It went so badly,” she says in the video which has been viewed about three million times so far. Fighting back tears Gilroy continues, “It should have been a fun time for all of us, but I think sometimes people forget I’m not just a personality or an...
Deadline

‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Popular Discovery Show

The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest...
Deadline

Anthony Rapp On Kevin Spacey Verdict: “Bringing This Lawsuit Was Always About Shining A Light”

Anthony Rapp has issued a statement following his defeat today in a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey. The jury came in after just an hour of deliberations and found two-time Oscar winner Spacey not liable for damages. Addressing a crowd outside the Manhattan courtroom, Rapp lawyer Richard Steigman said: “The jury spoke. Anthony told his truth. We respect the jury’s verdict, but it doesn’t change his truth.” Rapp later issued his own statement, saying he was “deeply grateful” that he had a chance to tell his story. “Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of...
Deadline

Peter Bart: A Coat Of Paint On The Hollywood Sign Can‘t Obscure Industry’s Erosion Of Creative Courage

A team of painters were at work this week restoring the mega-photographed Hollywood sign, a mission that carries a perverse irony. All week I’ve been assaulted by studies and reports describing how Hollywood, the industry town, has essentially surrendered its leadership in the universe of pop culture. The message: The industry has dimmed its vision even though the Hollywood sign may linger on. Related Story Hollywood Sign To Get A Centennial Facelift Starting Next Week Related Story 'The Fabelmans' Star Michelle Williams Set For Performer Tribute At 2022 Gotham Awards Related Story Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' To Open Cairo International Film Festival; New Team Unveils 2022 Line-Up Originally signaling...
Deadline

Lana Del Rey Loses 200-Page Book, Family Footage In Hollywood Area Car Break-In

Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey has learned an important lesson: always back up your work. Del Rey was the victim earlier this year of a car break-in. Her backpack containing her computer, multiple hard drives, and a camcorder were taken. “A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place (actually Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles) and I stepped away for a minute,” she shared in an Instagram Live video today. “And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it.” Lost in the theft was a 200-page book she was...
Deadline

Deadline

