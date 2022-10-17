Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (5th Gen) Review
Amazon tends to push its Echo smart speakers forward with small steps more often than big ones, and sometimes small steps are just enough. The fifth-generation Echo Dot With Clock ($59.99) doesn’t sound much different from the previous version, but its revised LED display is far more useful with more to show than just the time, and new motion sensors let you interact with the speaker with a tap. Considering the Echo Dot series has been a favorite of ours for generations, it’s little surprise that the 2022 iteration of the Echo Dot With Clock earns our Editors’ Choice award.
PC Magazine
Astell&Kern UW100 Review
The Astell & Kern UW100 true wireless earphones cut through a crowded field with balanced armature drivers and a 32-bit DAC that enables hi-res audio streaming. You get excellent sound quality and a terrific design for $299, but unfortunately, there are also a number of downsides, such as no active noise cancellation (ANC) or water resistance. The companion app is also difficult to set up and lacks an adjustable EQ. For around the same price, we recommend either the $299 Bose QuietComfort Eabuds II for best-in-class noise cancellation or the $249 second-generation AirPods Pro for iPhone users who want a seamless software experience.
PC Magazine
Marshall Acton III Review
Many of the Bluetooth speakers we test are portable and rugged, but Marshall typically takes the opposite approach. Its speakers resemble the company’s iconic guitar amps and are more appropriate as showpieces for your living room. The $279.99 Marshall Acton III, a follow-up to the Acton II, keeps that trend alive. It looks fantastic, sounds good, and lets you adjust the bass and treble levels to taste. Distortion is audible at high volumes and the companion app isn’t very useful, but those issues aren't likely to sway ardent fans of the brand. If you are willing to entertain alternatives, however, you can save a bit of money with the $199 Ikea Symfonisk Picture Frame, which has a still-distinct, but much more modern design.
PC Magazine
Google Overhauls Family Link App, Adds Location Tracking
Google has redesigned its Family Link parental control platform with a simpler interface that sorts everything into three main tabs—Highlights, Controls, Location. And keep an eye on the notifications bell at the top, where you can track children's requests for app downloads, purchases, and access to blocked websites. Highlights.
PC Magazine
SwitchBot Lock Review
Some smart locks replace your current assembly entirely, but the SwitchBot Lock ($99.99) is much less intrusive, making it a good fit for rentals and other homes where you can't switch out the existing hardware. This unique, battery-powered lock installs over your interior thumb-turn knob and contains a Bluetooth radio that enables a connection to your phone. It's simple to install and offers broad compatibility, though we don't like that you have to pay extra for a hub ($39) to receive notifications, enable third-party integrations, and use voice commands. We also found that its adhesive can potentially damage paint finishes on doors. Our Editors’ Choice winner, the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi ($249), is a lot more expensive, but it's a complete solution with more unlock options (such as an embedded fingerprint scanner), built-in Wi-Fi, and guest access scheduling. But if you can't (or simply don't want to) replace your existing lock, the SwitchBot is a useful alternative.
PC Magazine
Logitech G Cloud Review
Logitech’s intentions with its G Cloud gaming handheld are right in its name. The Android-based system focuses on cloud gaming, with an emphasis on services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The cloud streaming experience proved laggy in our tests, so it’s fortunate that the G Cloud's modest specs, excellent display, and rock-solid build quality make the handheld a capable device for local streaming and emulating retro systems. Even with these advantages, the G Cloud has one significant weakness. This is a $349.99 device, so it costs almost as much as the significantly more powerful, $399.99 Valve Steam Deck (and almost twice as much as the $199.99 Editors' Choice Nintendo Switch Lite). The G Cloud is a nice piece of equipment, but it’s a bit misguided, underpowered, and overpriced.
PC Magazine
The Best Photo Printers for 2022 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Printer manufacturers aren't shy about calling their products "photo printers." Many consumer all-in-one printers (inkjet printer/copier/scanners) wear the label, even if they have no more than the four usual ink cartridge colors—cyan, magenta, yellow, and black or CMYK—instead of the five or six shades that produce better-quality prints. Some vendors even apply the term "photo printer" to inkjets with the antique two-cartridge (black and tricolor) system. And some of their output, to be fair, isn't bad, as long as you're printing on special photo paper instead of plain or copier paper.
PC Magazine
The Best Video Game Controllers for Every Platform in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Nintendo Is Releasing a Japan-Exclusive, 6-Button Sega Genesis Controller Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox Series X|S Controller Review Switch Joy-Con Drift Can Be Easily Fixed Using a Piece of Paper. If you want to game on your PC, you probably need a controller. Unfortunately, your computer doesn't come with one...
PC Magazine
Roccat Vulcan II Max Review
Roccat's Vulcan II Mini is a colorful but compact gaming keyboard. Now Roccat has gone over the top with the $229.99 Vulcan II Max, a full-sized keyboard with an emphasis on aesthetics. The Vulcan II Max combines stunning RGB lighting, a translucent wrist rest, and 24 dual-LED smart keys with programmable secondary functions. It's a power user's—or at least a desktop showoff's—dream. Sure, it's pricey, but thanks to that healthy dose of RGB, it's sure to look great in front of any gaming PC.
PC Magazine
Fire HD 8 Kids (2022 Release) Review
Amazon offers a child-friendly version of each of its tablets. Accordingly, the 2022 model of the Fire HD 8 Kids ($149.99) features the same base hardware as the standard Fire HD 8 ($99.99 with ads), along with a number of additional features for children including a protective case, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a two-year warranty, and a Parent Dashboard for managing settings and content. It's a better buy than the Fire 7 Kids ($109.99) thanks to its sharper screen and faster performance. If you're willing to spend an additional $50, however, the Fire HD 10 Kids ($199.99) offers the top experience overall, with the smoothest performance and the best screen quality of the bunch, earning it our Editors' Choice award for kids' tablets.
PC Magazine
Sony SRS-XE300 Review
The $199.99 Sony SRS-XE300 is the middle child of the company's latest X series Bluetooth speakers, joining the SRS-XE200 and the SRS-XG300. The speaker gets quite loud for its size and we like its highly durable design. A companion app with a decent array of EQ and battery customization options also adds appeal. That said, an unconventional driver setup doesn't live up to Sony's promise of improving sound dispersion. We wouldn’t mind paying a premium for an experimental design that clearly enhances performance, but that simply isn't the case here. As such, the JBL Charge 5 ($179.99) remains our Editors' Choice winner in this price range because its traditional driver setup leads to a more consistent sonic experience.
PC Magazine
Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector Review
It might seem confusing that the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector has both a higher model number than the Epson LS500 and a $500 lower list price, at $3,499, but each model has some advantages over the other. The LS800 claims a wider color gamut and it has a shorter throw, so it can project a larger picture from any given distance. But it doesn't support 3D or offer options for a full calibration. So while the LS500 remains our Editors' Choice pick for those who want to avoid rainbow artifacts and also want 3D or the ability to calibrate, the LS800 replaces the Hisense 100L5TG-Cine100A as our Editors' Choice UST model for more casual, entry-level use.
PC Magazine
Enjoy 4 Years of VPN Protection Across All Your Devices for Just $59
Using a reputable VPN when surfing the internet offer an extra layer of security while also unlocking access to some ge0-locked websites and services. The biggest hurdle is deciding which VPN to use. To make that choice an easy one, you can currently get a four-year subscription to AtlasVPN Online...
PC Magazine
Optimus Prime Returns With Voice Commands, Smartphone Controls
Christmas came early for Transformers fans: Robosen Robotics and Hasbro today unveiled the new "Elite Optimus Prime"—a programmable, voice-activated, auto-converting toy that retails for $700. Featuring more than 5,000 components—including 60 microchips controlling 27 high-precision servo motors—the 16-inch-tall Elite Edition Cybertronian is ready for battle right out of the...
PC Magazine
Save Time: How to Rename Multiple Files at Once in Windows
Here's the dilemma: You're stuck with dozens (or hundreds) of files in Windows that have unhelpful names. This typically happens with photos shot on a smartphone and then transferred to your computer, resulting in names like IMG1001 and IMG1002. You want to rename all of these files so the names make sense, but you don't want to waste time doing it one by one.
PC Magazine
Coway Airmega IconS Review
Everyone should want to breathe clean air no matter how small or large of a space they have. The attractive Coway Airmega IconS smart purifier splits the difference and can scrub the air in medium-sized rooms of up to 649 square feet. With a combination of a pre-filter and Coway’s Max 2 True HEPA and activated carbon filter, the appliance removes dust mites, pollen, bacteria, and other contaminants as well as odors. In addition, it pairs with a useful companion app via Wi-Fi and responds to voice commands. It's rather pricey at $699, however, especially when you consider it only offers PM2.5 air quality measurements and can get loud at its maximum fan speed setting. The Aura Air ($499) also gets a bit noisy, but it costs less, reports numerous air quality measurements, and covers rooms of roughly the same size.
