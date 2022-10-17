ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

THE FINAL WORD
3d ago

first of all I have kids and I'm curious as to why this kid didn't go to his parents 50 years ago when it was relevant I'm not saying the dude's lying but the millions of dollars does have a lot to do with it and I don't care if space is gay or not I thought it was a good actor and I did not know he was gay nor do I care just like I don't care about the other actors that are sleeping with women or the women sleeping with other women or sleeping with men I just don't care what people doing their private life that's not my business

Taylor Boylan
2d ago

No one cares if you’re gay, we do care if you’re preying on people though… regardless if they’re male or female. A predator is a predator, plain and simple.

Tammy Belich
3d ago

No one knows what the truth here is. I feel bad for the teens if this happen and I feel for Kevin if he had to grow up in a house like that. No one knows what actually happen, so how can you all be mean to either party.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndieWire

Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable in Anthony Rapp Assault Civil Suit

Kevin Spacey was found not liable in a $40 million civil lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp. The lawsuit has been dismissed after a jury came to a decision after deliberations. “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Rapp accused Spacey of groping him against his will at age 14 in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time of the alleged events. Rapp publicly accused Spacey of the events in 2017; Rapp sued Spacey for battery in 2022. Per ABC, Judge Lewis Kaplan “dismissed Rapp’s claim of assault before the trial started and dismissed his claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress after Rapp’s attorneys rested his case,...
KXLY

Kevin Spacey ‘laid on a bed’ with teenage John Barrowman

Kevin Spacey flirted with a 19-year-old John Barrowman and “lay on a bed with him”, a court has heard. The former ‘House of Cards’ star is being sued by the ‘Torchwood’ actor’s old schoolmate, Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced actor of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older, and as their legal battle continued in Manhattan on Tuesday (11.10.22), the judge was told the trio met in the 1980s.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
The Independent

Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.Gooding Jr pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and...
