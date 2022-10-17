Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
WJLA
2 students caught with fake guns, marijuana at Charles County school: sheriff
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Charges are pending against two Charles County students after bringing fake guns to school Wednesday during separate incidents, according to the sheriff's office. At 9:51 a.m., staff at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center detected a marijuana odor on a 14-year-old student. Further investigation revealed...
WJLA
30 years later: Florida man extradited, charged in 1992 Northwest DC murder
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — More than 30 years later, a man will face murder charges in relation to a Northwest D.C. homicide. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced that 47-year-old Ron Wright, of Wimauma, Fla., was extradited to D.C. and charged with a murder that took place on March 30, 1992, in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest.
WJLA
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on Metrobus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman who was attacked and pushed off a Metrobus on Monday is sharing her story with 7News. 7News' Kellye Lynn spoke to Kyla Thurston at her apartment about the encounter with the group of teenagers. She told us what D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metro officials are saying about the incident.
WJLA
Suspect robs USPS carrier, takes off with keys in Montgomery County; police on scene
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News has learned another United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on Thursday, according to Montgomery County police. According to 7News' reporter Kevin Lewis, police were called to a townhome community in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane...
WJLA
SEE IT: Camera catches man burglarizing luxury Georgetown clothing store
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are looking for a man caught on security camera burglarizing a luxury clothing store in Georgetown early Wednesday morning. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and a witness, the man smashed through the glass of Amina Rubinacci, an Italian clothing store, around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, then took a number of items before taking off.
WJLA
SEE IT: MPD looking for man they say stole wire, other items from DC construction site
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for help identifying a man they say stole copper and bronze wire, along with other items, from a D.C. construction site. MPD said that on Sunday, October 2, around 2:47 p.m., a man entered a construction site in...
WJLA
Trial begins for 2 former DC officers charged in connection to 2020 murder of Karon Hylton
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two former Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers charged in the 2020 murder of Karon Hylton appeared in court Wednesday for the beginning of their trial. The 20-year-old died on Oct. 25, 2020, two days after he collided with a car while riding a moped in D.C....
WJLA
Man found shot to death Thursday afternoon in District Heights, PGPD says
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A man was found shot to death around 2:10 p.m. Thursday in District Heights, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said. Officers said they responded to the 3200 block of Walters Lane for a shooting and found the man when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
WJLA
Tysons Corner rape suspect faces 4 charges, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Fairfax County police held a press conference Wednesday to discuss suspected rapist, Patrick Craig Locke. Second Lt. James Curry announced that Locke is facing charges of rape, burglary with the intent to commit rape, abduction with the intent to defile and brandishing. Locke is suspected of...
WJLA
Suspicious package reported on US Dept. of Energy campus in Germantown, Md.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Authorities investigated a reported suspicious package Wednesday at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus (DOE) on Germantown Road in Montgomery County. A FedEx truck was being searched. Montgomery County Police Department said the county's emergency communications department received a call around...
WJLA
Va. Dept. of Elections sends wrong voting location to thousands in Fairfax, Prince William
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Elections said Thursday that it sent the wrong voting location information to thousands of residents in Fairfax County and Prince William County. Voter notices sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico, and Vienna contained...
WJLA
Umstattd concerned about how Biberaj allegedly treats domestic abuse victims
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) -- In Loudoun County, Democratic Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj is losing support from some members of her own party. 7News WJLA-TV was the first to report Loudoun County Supervisor Kristen Umstattd’s remarks at a Board of Supervisors meeting this week. At Tuesday’s Loudoun County Board of...
WJLA
2 dead after triple shooting outside SE DC apartment building, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two 19-year-old men are dead after a triple shooting outside of a southeast Washington, D.C. apartment building on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police identified the victims Tuesday as Reginald Cooper, 19, and Davonte Berkley, 19, both of District Heights, Md. The incident...
WJLA
CAUGHT ON CAM: Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in NE DC, MPD looking for suspect
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked Monday while gathering supplies to take inside a pharmacy in Northeast, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The delivery driver told MPD that it took place while he was delivering medical supplies to a Northeast D.C....
WJLA
2 Fairfax County mothers start trade school for adults with disabilities
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A program in Fairfax County is helping young adults with developmental disabilities gain new skills for the workforce. Naina Chernoff and Hope Hohmann, founders of Inclusive Pathways to Success (IPS), started the trade school program for differently-abled students. Students like Joey Beeman are excited...
WJLA
'Weeks, not months': Arlington leaders push for quick safety upgrades after deadly crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Members of the Arlington County Board are now pressing county staff, including traffic engineers and members of the Vision Zero team, urging quick action following a deadly pedestrian crash at the intersection of Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive. 85-year-old Gwendolyn Hayes was struck...
WJLA
First MPD Cadet Corps Training Center opens Wednesday in SE DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The first Metropolitan Police Department Cadet Corps Training Center opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert Contee III joined together to celebrate the facility dedicated to MPD cadets as they progress through the Cadet Corps program. Watch the press conference below:. “Our...
WJLA
Violent weeks for DC children pushing city leaders to boost programs, grants
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a violent past few weeks during which children in D.C. were the victims in a number of different cases, city leaders are looking for solutions through programs and grants aimed at helping area youth. Last week, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed near a...
WJLA
'DC's criminal laws are a mess': Council to vote on century-old criminal code
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. Council committee plans to meet on Friday afternoon to vote on the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022 (RCCA) legislation to "advance a long overdue modernization, organization, and revision of the District’s entire criminal code," according to the office of D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen (Ward 6).
WJLA
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday in Prince George's County, according to police. At approximately 10:10 a.m., Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) was called to the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road for a collision involving a pedestrian.
