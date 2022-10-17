ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

2 students caught with fake guns, marijuana at Charles County school: sheriff

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Charges are pending against two Charles County students after bringing fake guns to school Wednesday during separate incidents, according to the sheriff's office. At 9:51 a.m., staff at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center detected a marijuana odor on a 14-year-old student. Further investigation revealed...
WJLA

30 years later: Florida man extradited, charged in 1992 Northwest DC murder

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — More than 30 years later, a man will face murder charges in relation to a Northwest D.C. homicide. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced that 47-year-old Ron Wright, of Wimauma, Fla., was extradited to D.C. and charged with a murder that took place on March 30, 1992, in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

SEE IT: Camera catches man burglarizing luxury Georgetown clothing store

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are looking for a man caught on security camera burglarizing a luxury clothing store in Georgetown early Wednesday morning. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and a witness, the man smashed through the glass of Amina Rubinacci, an Italian clothing store, around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, then took a number of items before taking off.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Tysons Corner rape suspect faces 4 charges, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Fairfax County police held a press conference Wednesday to discuss suspected rapist, Patrick Craig Locke. Second Lt. James Curry announced that Locke is facing charges of rape, burglary with the intent to commit rape, abduction with the intent to defile and brandishing. Locke is suspected of...
VIENNA, VA
WJLA

Suspicious package reported on US Dept. of Energy campus in Germantown, Md.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Authorities investigated a reported suspicious package Wednesday at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus (DOE) on Germantown Road in Montgomery County. A FedEx truck was being searched. Montgomery County Police Department said the county's emergency communications department received a call around...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

2 dead after triple shooting outside SE DC apartment building, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two 19-year-old men are dead after a triple shooting outside of a southeast Washington, D.C. apartment building on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police identified the victims Tuesday as Reginald Cooper, 19, and Davonte Berkley, 19, both of District Heights, Md. The incident...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

2 Fairfax County mothers start trade school for adults with disabilities

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A program in Fairfax County is helping young adults with developmental disabilities gain new skills for the workforce. Naina Chernoff and Hope Hohmann, founders of Inclusive Pathways to Success (IPS), started the trade school program for differently-abled students. Students like Joey Beeman are excited...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

First MPD Cadet Corps Training Center opens Wednesday in SE DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — The first Metropolitan Police Department Cadet Corps Training Center opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert Contee III joined together to celebrate the facility dedicated to MPD cadets as they progress through the Cadet Corps program. Watch the press conference below:. “Our...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

1 dead after pedestrian crash in Prince George's County, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday in Prince George's County, according to police. At approximately 10:10 a.m., Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) was called to the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road for a collision involving a pedestrian.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

