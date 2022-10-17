ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC



outerbanksvoice.com

James Vernon Farrow of Manteo, October 16

James Vernon “Jamie” Farrow born December 20, 1961 in Manteo, NC to the late Joseph “Vernie” Farrow and Bessie Mae Austin Farrow, departed this life October 16, 2022 in Nags Head, NC. James was also predeceased by his grandparents, Clarence and Lillian Austin and his sister, Tanaya “Tay” Farrow with who he shared a special bond.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo commissioners hear more on Salt Meadow development

In Manteo, a proposed development called Salt Meadow Landing is now before the town’s Board of Commissioners. Property owner Salt Meadow OBX LLC purchased the four-acre tract June 8, 2021 for $1.41 million. The vacant land is next to the Peninsula subdivision. Access is off Russell Twiford Road and five-lane U.S. 64, 250 feet from the Midway intersection.
MANTEO, NC
coastalreview.org

State seeks input on Albemarle region resilience projects

A workshop is set for residents in the Albemarle Council of Governments, which serves Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties, to share ideas and strategies on resilience during an in-person meeting in November. The Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project In-Person Public Workshop is from...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Where have all the big clubs gone?

Johnathan Bland was tending bar at Fish Heads Bar and Grill in South Nags Head this summer when a group of men in their twenties came in. They had a question for him. What’s there to do around here? Where does he go out?. Bland said it hit him...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

KDH photographer Eve Turek connects art and soul

Eve Turek expresses gratitude through her work as a photographer, writer and teacher. The Kill Devil Hills resident recently had an essay published in a volume of Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Gratitude List. It summarizes her journey to discover beauty through the ups and downs of life. “Sometimes...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk appears to nix Wright Museum

A little over six months since the town of Kitty Hawk passed a resolution supporting a Wright Brothers Tribute Museum, the town has informed the developer, Bill Cress, that it will not be moving forward with him on the project. The museum was slated to be located on 10 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the old Sentara property that was recently purchased by the town.
KITTY HAWK, NC
wcti12.com

Founder of Outer Banks convenience store "Brew Thru" passes away

KILL DEVIL HILLS, North Carolina — According to a Facebook post from "Brew Thru" on October 17th, the founder of the drive through convenience store, Dana Richard Lawrentz, passed away on October 10th, 2022. The post stated that Dana, who some referred to as "Big D", and his wife...
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Brauer versus Russell for District 3 Ed Board seat

Unaffiliated candidate Marie Russell and Republican candidate Matt Brauer are vying for the District 3 seat on the Dare County Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election. The seat is being vacated by longtime Board Member Margaret Lawler, the lone Democrat on the seven-member board. The District 3 slot...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Pandemic Reimbursement Funds Support Beach Food Pantry and Hunger-Relief Efforts

Food Bank of the Albemarle announced today that several hunger relief partners, including Beach Food Pantry in Dare County, will receive a full reimbursement from the Department of Agriculture (DOA) for expenses incurred during the pandemic. “The COVID-19 pandemic presented incredible challenges for the Food Bank and food pantries, including...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Inmate uses ‘toothbrush shank’ to escape Chowan Co. Jail

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Detention Center. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office identified the inmate as Russell Jay Heath, who was being held for non-violent, financial-related crimes. WAVY News spoke with Chief Deputy John McArthur, who confirmed some specifics of what...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Tickets now available for Currituck Bulls and BBQ

Tickets are now available exclusively online for the 2022 Currituck Bulls and BBQ rodeo event set for Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Currituck County Rural Center from noon to 6 p.m. In addition to the rodeo, there will be an array of activities for the entire family to enjoy....
POWELLS POINT, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare County Sheriff’s Office makes three drug-related arrests

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 10:19 p.m., Deputies working the C-District located and arrested Charles Edward Bragg, M/45, Salvo, NC, for warrants for his arrest. Bragg was served with a warrant for (F) Financial Card Fraud, (M) Larceny and cited for Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, which was located upon arrest. Bragg is being held on a $4,450 secured bond. Dare County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Nags Head Police Department assisted in the arrest.
DARE COUNTY, NC

