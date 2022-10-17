Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
James Vernon Farrow of Manteo, October 16
James Vernon “Jamie” Farrow born December 20, 1961 in Manteo, NC to the late Joseph “Vernie” Farrow and Bessie Mae Austin Farrow, departed this life October 16, 2022 in Nags Head, NC. James was also predeceased by his grandparents, Clarence and Lillian Austin and his sister, Tanaya “Tay” Farrow with who he shared a special bond.
Kitty Hawk becomes fifth Dare County community to complete beach nourishment
In Dare County’s year of beach nourishment, another project has been completed. The Town of Kitty Hawk has announced that on Monday, Oct. 17, Weeks Marine finished the beach nourishment project there. Kitty Hawk now becomes the fifth Dare County community to have completed beach nourishment since the summer,...
Manteo commissioners hear more on Salt Meadow development
In Manteo, a proposed development called Salt Meadow Landing is now before the town’s Board of Commissioners. Property owner Salt Meadow OBX LLC purchased the four-acre tract June 8, 2021 for $1.41 million. The vacant land is next to the Peninsula subdivision. Access is off Russell Twiford Road and five-lane U.S. 64, 250 feet from the Midway intersection.
State seeks input on Albemarle region resilience projects
A workshop is set for residents in the Albemarle Council of Governments, which serves Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties, to share ideas and strategies on resilience during an in-person meeting in November. The Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project In-Person Public Workshop is from...
Where have all the big clubs gone?
Johnathan Bland was tending bar at Fish Heads Bar and Grill in South Nags Head this summer when a group of men in their twenties came in. They had a question for him. What’s there to do around here? Where does he go out?. Bland said it hit him...
KDH photographer Eve Turek connects art and soul
Eve Turek expresses gratitude through her work as a photographer, writer and teacher. The Kill Devil Hills resident recently had an essay published in a volume of Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Gratitude List. It summarizes her journey to discover beauty through the ups and downs of life. “Sometimes...
Kitty Hawk appears to nix Wright Museum
A little over six months since the town of Kitty Hawk passed a resolution supporting a Wright Brothers Tribute Museum, the town has informed the developer, Bill Cress, that it will not be moving forward with him on the project. The museum was slated to be located on 10 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the old Sentara property that was recently purchased by the town.
Home from Nicholas Sparks’ film ‘Nights in Rodanthe’ on the market
RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT) — Remember that famous movie about the spot on the Outer Banks from Nicholas Sparks’ movie? If you’ve got the cash, it can be yours. It is one of North Carolina’s most recognizable properties. The iconic house at the Outer Banks that was featured in his 2008 film, “Nights in Rodanthe” has […]
Founder of Outer Banks convenience store "Brew Thru" passes away
KILL DEVIL HILLS, North Carolina — According to a Facebook post from "Brew Thru" on October 17th, the founder of the drive through convenience store, Dana Richard Lawrentz, passed away on October 10th, 2022. The post stated that Dana, who some referred to as "Big D", and his wife...
Brauer versus Russell for District 3 Ed Board seat
Unaffiliated candidate Marie Russell and Republican candidate Matt Brauer are vying for the District 3 seat on the Dare County Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election. The seat is being vacated by longtime Board Member Margaret Lawler, the lone Democrat on the seven-member board. The District 3 slot...
NC deputies respond to dispute; leave with an arrest, gummies, marijuana butter
A dispute in a community near the Outer Banks led to an arrest and the seizure of marijuana products.
Pandemic Reimbursement Funds Support Beach Food Pantry and Hunger-Relief Efforts
Food Bank of the Albemarle announced today that several hunger relief partners, including Beach Food Pantry in Dare County, will receive a full reimbursement from the Department of Agriculture (DOA) for expenses incurred during the pandemic. “The COVID-19 pandemic presented incredible challenges for the Food Bank and food pantries, including...
Inmate uses ‘toothbrush shank’ to escape Chowan Co. Jail
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Detention Center. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office identified the inmate as Russell Jay Heath, who was being held for non-violent, financial-related crimes. WAVY News spoke with Chief Deputy John McArthur, who confirmed some specifics of what...
Tickets now available for Currituck Bulls and BBQ
Tickets are now available exclusively online for the 2022 Currituck Bulls and BBQ rodeo event set for Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Currituck County Rural Center from noon to 6 p.m. In addition to the rodeo, there will be an array of activities for the entire family to enjoy....
League of Women Voters of Dare County presents a public program on Reproductive Health
Come hear our panel of experts and ask your questions. The program is free and open to the public. The League will welcome invited professionals from the medical, governmental, and policy sectors. Panelists include:. Susan Trueblood, Dare County Department of Public Health Family Nurse Practitioner specializing in Women’s health.
How North Carolina’s Outer Banks are shoring up against climate change (Part 2)
In Dare County, North Carolina – home to the state’s iconic Outer Banks beaches – close to a dozen houses are now uninhabitable. To fortify the coastline, they’re replenishing beaches with sand dredged from the ocean. The expensive project is buying time, experts tell NBC News’ Anne Thompson, but they say it’s not a solution.Oct. 17, 2022.
Dare County Sheriff’s Office makes three drug-related arrests
On October 13, 2022, at approximately 10:19 p.m., Deputies working the C-District located and arrested Charles Edward Bragg, M/45, Salvo, NC, for warrants for his arrest. Bragg was served with a warrant for (F) Financial Card Fraud, (M) Larceny and cited for Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, which was located upon arrest. Bragg is being held on a $4,450 secured bond. Dare County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Nags Head Police Department assisted in the arrest.
Middle school student dies after medical emergency in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school student has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency at school. Administrators with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the student attended Elizabeth City Middle School. Staff there called paramedics, who took the child to the hospital, but the...
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.
