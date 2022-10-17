A little over six months since the town of Kitty Hawk passed a resolution supporting a Wright Brothers Tribute Museum, the town has informed the developer, Bill Cress, that it will not be moving forward with him on the project. The museum was slated to be located on 10 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the old Sentara property that was recently purchased by the town.

