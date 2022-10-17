ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hv1hT_0icdrXlG00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street).

City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive pay, benefit packages, retirement, and flexible schedules.

RELATED: Free tech-career event for high school students to take place at Chukchansi Park

The event will have food trucks, city vehicles, equipment, and city representatives to inform those interested about the opportunities available.

Free parking will be available in the Promenade Lot adjacent to Fresno City Hall.

