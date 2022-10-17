Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair
FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week.
The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street).
City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive pay, benefit packages, retirement, and flexible schedules.
The event will have food trucks, city vehicles, equipment, and city representatives to inform those interested about the opportunities available.
