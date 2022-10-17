ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Faulkner
3d ago

How about Not throwing millions of dollars down the rat hole. It's not about the climate, it's all about money and control. Money coming out of taxpayers pockets and going into the pockets of the "green renewable" companies with congressmen, and senator stock holders .

Matt M
3d ago

Has anybody ever looked at the app Flight Radar 24? If not, check it out and let me know what you think about all the air traffic but nobody talks about that. Yeah, you John Kerry

J Brown
3d ago

The Climate cult hoax are desperately trying to sway the election with fake fears.

Kitzhaber: Ballot Measure 111 Falls Short Of Oregon’s Needs

Former Gov. John Kitzhaber is adding his voice to the dialogue about Ballot Measure 111, saying it falls short of what Oregonians need for their health. A former emergency room physician, Kitzhaber was instrumental in Oregon’s shift to the coordinated care model for the Oregon Health Plan, which serves 1.4 million low-income Oregonians.
OREGON STATE
Road And Bridge Safety In Southern Oregon Is Brought To Our Attention By The Great Oregon Shakeout

People all across the world are participating in a drill called the Great Oregon ShakeOut to rehearse how to protect themselves in the event of an earthquake. A little less than half a million residents of the state of Oregon have signed up to take part in this year’s Great ShakeOut drill, which will begin at 10:20 a.m. local time on the 20th of October.
OREGON STATE
Oregon voter guide for next month's election

A breakdown of the top Oregon statewide and Portland local races on the ballot. Here’s a look at the biggest races and measures Oregon, Portland and Southwest Washington voters can expect to find on their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. You can find up-to-date coverage at KGW’s main elections page, plus live results when election night arrives.
OREGON STATE
Friday’s predicted rain won’t wash away the smoke

Oregonians will need to continue to protect themselves from deteriorating air quality over the weekend as the rains and cold front predicted for Friday won’t wash away the smoke, officials said on Thursday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality expanded an air quality advisory to include Polk, Yamhill and...
OREGON STATE
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
OREGON STATE
Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?

For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor's office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor's race from Lauren Dake,...
OREGON STATE
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OREGON STATE
