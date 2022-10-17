Read full article on original website
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Look: Brittney Griner's Wife Sends Message On Her Birthday
WNBA star Brittney Griner is unfortunately spending her 32nd birthday in prison. She has been detained in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident. Griner's wife, Cherelle, participated in a recent video campaign to bring her home. In the video from wearebg.org, Cherelle Griner said, "I've felt every moment...
Brittney Griner Reportedly Made Heartbreaking Decision In Jail
WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison. As you'd expect, it hasn't been an easy stretch for her. ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn asked Griner's lawyers if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained in February. It turns out the jail has a basketball hoop, but no ball.
Here’s how you can write to Brittney Griner
Supporters can directly send messages to Brittney Griner as while she’s serving a 9-year sentence in a Russian jail. The We Are BG website, wearebg.org, now allows fans to send a note to the WNBA superstar online. Named one of the WNBA’s 25 greatest players ever, Griner was detained...
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
Draymond Green was spotted talking to two attractive ladies courtside, and fans had some funny reactions.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
1 Trade Sends Warriors’ Klay Thompson To Lakers
Sometimes, the writing appears to be on the wall. Just make sure you read it closely. This can be the case for NBA teams at times. The message may seem obvious, but it may also be misleading you. Nobody reads the terms and conditions, but they ought to. After all,...
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
Look: Brittney Griner Just Released A Message From Russia
Brittney Griner is currently spending her 32nd birthday behind prison bars in Russia. The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison back in August. Although the past several months have been incredibly challenging for Griner, it sounds like she's trying her best to stay upbeat. On Tuesday, Griner's...
Bronny James Is Already Making Money With Dad LeBron In New Commercial
LeBron James Jr. is still playing high school basketball, but rule changes allow him to start reaping the rewards of being a celebrity athlete.
Nia Long effectively scrubs Ime Udoka from her Instagram page
Nia Long has taken steps to distance herself from her former longtime boyfriend/fiance Ime Udoka. Long has effectively scrubbed Udoka from her Instagram page. A look at her profile shows only one post involving the NBA coach. The post was from May and congratulated Udoka for reaching the NBA Finals in his first season on the job.
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Suns’ Monty Williams explains why Chris Paul remained benched in comeback
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul took a seat with 6:41 remaining in the fourth quarter Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, a typical breather period for the 37-year-old. Paul had played just over 30 minutes, and head coach Monty Williams typically rests Paul before the point guard re-enters to close...
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
Trinity Rodman looks stunning at Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris: ‘Dreams do come true’
Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman was honored for her incredible career as a soccer player. The athlete looked stunning walking the red carpet at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, joining the coveted list of 20 female players, being recognized for their talent and skills. ...
Nets' Kyrie Irving, Heat's Udonis Haslem join Warriors' Stephen Curry in calling for Brittney Griner's release
Prior to their 2022-23 season getting underway, the Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for winning the NBA title last season. During that occasion, star guard Stephen Curry ended up having an opportunity to speak on the microphone and made sure to mention one very important topic. Curry asked...
Golden State Warriors receive 2022 NBA championship rings: Complete details
Check out the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship rings, which they received Tuesday night before their season opener.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
