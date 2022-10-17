Read full article on original website
The Stranger
The County Canceled the SODO Shelter Expansion and No One Is Happy
“The County’s not expanding the shelter,” I said, sitting crisscross applesauce in front of the empty building that, in March, King County slated to become an enhanced behavioral health shelter. The plan was, in part, to assist the people that the existing SODO Services Hub, which currently shelters 270, could not serve.
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
realchangenews.org
Burien affordable housing program in limbo after City Council refuses to renew it
On Oct. 3, the Burien City Council voted against renewing its main affordable housing scheme, the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program (AHDP), cutting off new avenues for affordable housing development in the city. The vote fell amid an escalating housing crisis both in Burien and the wider Sound area. According to...
MyNorthwest.com
Light rail closed between Rainier Beach, Tukwila starting Saturday
Sound Transit’s Link light rail will be suspending service between Rainier Beach station and Tukwila International Boulevard station starting Saturday, Oct. 22 in order to perform maintenance on powerlines. Riders looking to get to south Seattle will have the option to ride on a free Link shuttle between all...
Pilot program looking to nab noisy drivers underway in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Speed and red light cameras are common across western Washington. Now, new technology could be on the way to nab cars, trucks and motorcycles that make too much noise. Kirkland is the first city in the state to deploy a six-month pilot program that will capture...
KOMO News
Councilmember Strauss hosts town hall in Greenwood following public safety meeting
SEATTLE, Wash. — Just days after Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss asked the media and the public not to record a community meeting on public safety concerns in Greenwood, the public will once again have a chance to meet with the city leader at a town hall on Thursday night, Oct. 20.
Pierce and Thurston county residents organizing to protest potential new airport
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Residents are organizing in opposition against a potential new airport in the South Sound. A community meeting on Monday focused on two potential sites for a new airport in Pierce County, as forecasts show that millions of passengers might not be accommodated at the state’s airports due to lack of capacity by 2050.
KOMO News
Councilmember Sawant says people are throwing feces in her yard, criticizes police action
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is accusing the Seattle Police Department (SPD) of failing to fully investigate several incidents of people throwing human excrement in her yard. There have been six incidents where Sawant and her family discovered human waste in their yard, the most recent...
ncwlife.com
King County voters asked to increase Conservation Futures levy, restore it to 'full power'
(The Center Square) – Advocates for a conservation tax levy are encouraging people to pass it as wildfires and smoke continue to affect residents. Proposition 1, would authorize King County to restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 to the rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or about $2 a month for a median homeowner.
q13fox.com
Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District
Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District. A memorial of flowers, candles, cards, balloons and pictures grew in a neighborhood of Seattle’s Central District honoring the life of a beloved community member. Loved ones identified D’Vonne Pickett Jr. as the business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
Burien business owners raise concerns about open drug use, property crime near city hall
BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien City Council meeting was paused, then evacuated on Monday night when people were smoking an unknown substance right outside. Some business owners said this incident highlights an ongoing safety problem. There are concerns in the city about open drug use and property crime. A...
KOMO News
Police investigating multiple recent acts of violence in South Seattle, Central District
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating several violent incidents that have happened in South Seattle and the Central District this week. At this time, the incidents are not connected, but police are continuing to investigate. On Thursday, police arrested a suspect accused of killing a prominent member of...
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
Advocates say aging mental health facility in Everett needs replacing
EVERETT, Wash. — Staff at the aging Compass Health facility in downtown Everett said it's time for the building to get replaced by a more modern and inviting facility. "This building was not built for this purpose," said Chief Operating Officer Stacey Alles. The building was constructed in 1920...
seattlemedium.com
Encampment Focus Of Residents’ Ire￼
Seattle residents are unhappy about an encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. Over the past couple of years, neighbors living near the Ship Canal Bridge have noticed the encampment growing in size. It has accumulated 20-30 tents. Those who live and volunteer in the area blame a lack of affordable housing and rising rents as some of the main reasons people have ended up in the encampment.
Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?
SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Activists act like smoky air hurts homeless, but not fentanyl or meth
King County officials rushed to bring the homeless to an “air-quality center” because it’s unhealthy to breathe the smoky air. Yet, these same officials enable the homeless to live in human waste and to smoke fentanyl or meth. This is backward thinking. The Bolt Creek Fire continues...
KUOW
Eerie, quiet and so much smoke: Darrington mayor reflects on hazardous air quality
A blanket of smoky particles and pollution continued to smother the Puget Sound region Thursday. But if you think your neighborhood has it bad, consider Darrington, in Snohomish County – which sits at the confluence of multiple wildfires. The Air Quality Index there climbed past 450 this week. The...
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
Seattle council member Sawant urging police to investigate several attacks involving human feces
In a letter directed to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and the Seattle City Council’s, council member Kshama Sawant expressed disfavor with the Seattle Police Department for “failing to investigate a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”. According to Sawant, bags of human...
