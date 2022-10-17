ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Stranger

The County Canceled the SODO Shelter Expansion and No One Is Happy

“The County’s not expanding the shelter,” I said, sitting crisscross applesauce in front of the empty building that, in March, King County slated to become an enhanced behavioral health shelter. The plan was, in part, to assist the people that the existing SODO Services Hub, which currently shelters 270, could not serve.
KING COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
realchangenews.org

Burien affordable housing program in limbo after City Council refuses to renew it

On Oct. 3, the Burien City Council voted against renewing its main affordable housing scheme, the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program (AHDP), cutting off new avenues for affordable housing development in the city. The vote fell amid an escalating housing crisis both in Burien and the wider Sound area. According to...
BURIEN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Light rail closed between Rainier Beach, Tukwila starting Saturday

Sound Transit’s Link light rail will be suspending service between Rainier Beach station and Tukwila International Boulevard station starting Saturday, Oct. 22 in order to perform maintenance on powerlines. Riders looking to get to south Seattle will have the option to ride on a free Link shuttle between all...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District

Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District. A memorial of flowers, candles, cards, balloons and pictures grew in a neighborhood of Seattle’s Central District honoring the life of a beloved community member. Loved ones identified D’Vonne Pickett Jr. as the business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Encampment Focus Of Residents’ Ire￼

Seattle residents are unhappy about an encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. Over the past couple of years, neighbors living near the Ship Canal Bridge have noticed the encampment growing in size. It has accumulated 20-30 tents. Those who live and volunteer in the area blame a lack of affordable housing and rising rents as some of the main reasons people have ended up in the encampment.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?

SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Activists act like smoky air hurts homeless, but not fentanyl or meth

King County officials rushed to bring the homeless to an “air-quality center” because it’s unhealthy to breathe the smoky air. Yet, these same officials enable the homeless to live in human waste and to smoke fentanyl or meth. This is backward thinking. The Bolt Creek Fire continues...
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy