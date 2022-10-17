ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look inside Portland's tiny home villages, where the unhoused try to get back on their feet (Part 1 in a series)Homelessness has long been front of mind for many Portlanders, and is now the major issue in the November election, according to a recent poll. News broke this week that the city is considering banning sidewalk camping and plans to redirect campers to large, supervised camps. There are already around 10 alternative shelters in Portland, including the more established BIPOC and Queer Affinity villages, and their precursor, Dignity Village in Sunderland, which was founded in 2000. The city's...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man arrested in fatal shooting near Holladay Park

Gage Lewis Vitchell’s grandfather typically drove him to his Buffalo Wild Wings job on Northeast Cascades Parkway. But last Friday, when multiple roads were shut due to President Joe Biden’s visit, Vitchell’s grandfather left him at the Holladay Park transit platform instead. Vitchell, 28, never made it...
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed

Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?

There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memories, unable to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling from rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
PORTLAND, OR
NBCMontana

Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster

Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
OREGON STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Portland Wage Garnishment: What is it and How it Works

Wage garnishment happens when your creditor, someone you owe money to, has successfully utilized the Portland area court system (in any of the three counties) to collect on your debt. The most common method to collect your unpaid debt is by garnishing your wages or bank accounts. But before a...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Hoover Gang leaders found guilty of decades of racketeering

Lorenzo Laron Jones, Ronald Clayton Rhodes guilty of gang-spurred murder, robbery, drug dealingTwo members of one of the Portland-metro area's longest standing gangs were found guilty of racketeering charges — including murder, robbery and drug dealing — and will face potential life in federal prison for acts that spanned decades. Lorenzo Laron Jones, 49, and Ronald Clayton Rhodes, 37, both of Portland, were found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 19, by a federal jury in Portland for racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime. Their actions took place in Portland and...
PORTLAND, OR
californiaexaminer.net

Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
CAMAS, WA
