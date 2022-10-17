Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shooting
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. MAX Red Line shut down between Gateway and PDX this weekend for construction.
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
Deaths on the streets: Homeless homicides in Portland eclipse 2021
As the sun rose over downtown Portland on a recent Sunday, police found the body of 51-year-old Jill S. Krahling and a pool of blood below a bench in Chapman Square. She had been stabbed to death, one block from City Hall. Officers haven’t announced any arrest in Krahling’s Oct....
KATU.com
Clark County officials identify two women in connection with Camas homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified two women found dead in two incidents, spanning two states. On October 9, 55-year-old Melissa J. Stephan of Oregon City was found dead in rural Camas, Washington. PAST COVERAGE | Real estate agent finds someone dead during Camas...
Man arrested in deadly Northeast Portland shooting
The suspect in the Lloyd District shooting that left one dead Friday afternoon was arrested, Portland police announced Thursday.
Escaping tent life for a tiny home, WeShine
A look inside Portland's tiny home villages, where the unhoused try to get back on their feet (Part 1 in a series)Homelessness has long been front of mind for many Portlanders, and is now the major issue in the November election, according to a recent poll. News broke this week that the city is considering banning sidewalk camping and plans to redirect campers to large, supervised camps. There are already around 10 alternative shelters in Portland, including the more established BIPOC and Queer Affinity villages, and their precursor, Dignity Village in Sunderland, which was founded in 2000. The city's...
Portland man arrested in fatal shooting near Holladay Park
Gage Lewis Vitchell’s grandfather typically drove him to his Buffalo Wild Wings job on Northeast Cascades Parkway. But last Friday, when multiple roads were shut due to President Joe Biden’s visit, Vitchell’s grandfather left him at the Holladay Park transit platform instead. Vitchell, 28, never made it...
Former Oregon House Speaker Dave Hunt unaware he faces $10K fine from US Coast Guard for alleged illegal charter
Former Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives Dave Hunt faces steep U.S. Coast Guard fines for allegedly operating an illegal charter with the family boat -- a fine for which he says he was unaware he was facing.
opb.org
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty did what she promised. Now she might lose her seat
Your browser does not support the audio element. Editor’s note: This is part of a package of stories profiling the two candidates for Portland City Council in the Nov. 8 election, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez. You can read their answers to questions about the biggest challenges facing Portland here and here.
theportlandmedium.com
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
WWEEK
Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?
There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memories, unable to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling from rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
NBCMontana
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
opb.org
Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster
Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Portland Wage Garnishment: What is it and How it Works
Wage garnishment happens when your creditor, someone you owe money to, has successfully utilized the Portland area court system (in any of the three counties) to collect on your debt. The most common method to collect your unpaid debt is by garnishing your wages or bank accounts. But before a...
Hoover Gang leaders found guilty of decades of racketeering
Lorenzo Laron Jones, Ronald Clayton Rhodes guilty of gang-spurred murder, robbery, drug dealingTwo members of one of the Portland-metro area's longest standing gangs were found guilty of racketeering charges — including murder, robbery and drug dealing — and will face potential life in federal prison for acts that spanned decades. Lorenzo Laron Jones, 49, and Ronald Clayton Rhodes, 37, both of Portland, were found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 19, by a federal jury in Portland for racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime. Their actions took place in Portland and...
Multnomah County jury awards $10.4M in 2016 gas explosion case
Two people that reportedly suffered physical and emotional injuries after a 2016 gas explosion in Portland were awarded more than $10.4 million by a Multnomah County jury on Thursday.
Columbia Sportswear to move Sorel brand out of downtown Portland office
Columbia Sportswear said it will move its Sorel brand out of downtown Portland offices early next year and onto the parent company’s Washington County campus. The company said its team has outgrown its space and will have a building of its own with room to expand further over the next three to five years.
Columbia announces Sorel’s move from downtown Portland to WashCo
Columbia Sportswear announced its footwear brand Sorel is moving from its downtown Portland office as more office workers are leaving the area.
Portland cops uncover cache of weapons in convicted felon's tent as crime concerns mount in city
Portland police found three loaded guns in the tent of a convicted felon, who had an outstanding warrant. Residents have reiterated their concerns over safety and homeless population.
californiaexaminer.net
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1