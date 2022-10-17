WY Lottery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) _ These Wyoming lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cowboy Draw
09-19-21-35-43
(nine, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $970,000
Lucky For Life
12-19-24-27-38, Lucky Ball: 11
(twelve, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
19-30-36-46-60, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nineteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty-six, sixty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $508,000,000
