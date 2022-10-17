Read full article on original website
James Star
2d ago
this fool walked away to the subway got on his phone like it was a regular day they should be able to track his metro card
Miz P
2d ago
Here's hoping the victim gets all the help she needs. As a female I respect her privacy but I'm curious if they were acquainted in any way.
SPG 565
2d ago
doesn't add up. he just by chance picks that hotel and that room guessing there would be a woman alone there ? nope.
Prince William Police investigating apartment burglary
It was determined that someone took the key to the apartment, as well as a GPS from the resident's unlocked car and went inside some time between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. that day.
Tips lead to arrest of Fairfax armed hotel room rape suspect
Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.
rockvillenights.com
Assault reported in parking garage at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking garage at the mall at 6:21 PM. This is the 11th assault reported at the mall since May 18.
New details released on arrest of Virginia rape suspect
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of the person they say is responsible for an October 1 rape at a Vienna Hotel. Metro Transit Police captured Patrick Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. Investigators believe Locke raped a woman at […]
fox5dc.com
Police search for man suspected of rape in Prince George’s County; $2,500 reward offered
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities are offering up to $2,500 for the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of rape in Prince George's County. Police say Alejandro Rodriguez-Hernandez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree rape. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-780-8500 or Crime Solvers...
Prince William County police looking for suspects who reportedly shot at 17-year-old’s car
The Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects after they reportedly shot at the car of a 17-year-old victim on Wednesday afternoon.
Turnto10.com
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
WJLA
Suspect robs USPS carrier, takes off with keys in Montgomery County; police on scene
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News has learned another United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on Thursday, according to Montgomery County police. According to 7News' reporter Kevin Lewis, police were called to a townhome community in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane...
Man shot, killed at gas station in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed at a BP gas station in District Heights on Thursday afternoon. Police first responded to the BP at the corner of Chavez Lane and Walters Lane around 2 p.m. They found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. “We’ve seen […]
WJLA
SEE IT: Camera catches man burglarizing luxury Georgetown clothing store
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are looking for a man caught on security camera burglarizing a luxury clothing store in Georgetown early Wednesday morning. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and a witness, the man smashed through the glass of Amina Rubinacci, an Italian clothing store, around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, then took a number of items before taking off.
WTOP
Person accused of rape in Fairfax County hotel room in custody
Police in Fairfax County say that the man accused of raping a woman in a Virginia hotel room has been apprehended. Fairfax County police had been looking for the man after receiving a report of a sexual assault on Oct. 1 at a hotel located on the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna.
WJLA
SEE IT: MPD looking for man they say stole wire, other items from DC construction site
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for help identifying a man they say stole copper and bronze wire, along with other items, from a D.C. construction site. MPD said that on Sunday, October 2, around 2:47 p.m., a man entered a construction site in...
fox5dc.com
Baltimore police release video of brutal light rail murder, $8K reward offered
Police are offering an $8,000 award for information leading to the arrest of the man who brutally murdered a Baltimore man at a light rail stop two years ago. Detectives are still looking for the gunman who killed 41-year-old Daniel Brewer on Oct. 5, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the light rail stop.
International Business Times
DC Woman Confronts Teens Over Foul Language, Gets Assaulted And Pushed Off Metrobus
A Washington, D.C., Metrobus traveler's horrifying experience was captured on video and she hopes that officials will ensure no other rider is met with the same fate. Kyla Thurston was heckled, assaulted and pushed off the bus by a mob of teenagers Monday. The woman was attacked for asking the...
dcwitness.org
Judge Finds Probable Cause in Murder of Alexandria, VA Man
On the second day of a preliminary hearing, DC Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt ruled there was probable cause in the murder of an Alexandria, Va. resident. Delonte Jackson, 23, is charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection to the murder of 44-year-old Artavarn Wagner. Jackson allegedly stole the victim’s car after shooting him. Jackson’s DNA was found on the car’s steering wheel.
WJLA
Trial begins for 2 former DC officers charged in connection to 2020 murder of Karon Hylton
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two former Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers charged in the 2020 murder of Karon Hylton appeared in court Wednesday for the beginning of their trial. The 20-year-old died on Oct. 25, 2020, two days after he collided with a car while riding a moped in D.C....
fox5dc.com
DC Metrobus attack victim speaks exclusively with FOX 5 about what led up to brutal assault
WASHINGTON - In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Kyla Thurston, the woman seen being attacked and pushed off of a D.C. Metrobus says she hopes what happened to her will compel Metro officials to find a way to keep the same thing from happening to anyone else. "I wouldn't...
Prince William Police arrest quadruple murder suspect in Woodbridge
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a house on the 5200 block of Mansfield Court in the Woodbridge area just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. When they got to the home, they found a firearm, as well as two men and two women dead inside the home.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Couple Arrested for Cyberstalking, Harassment, Identity Theft
Jason Michael Leidel, an active duty U.S. naval officer from Silver Spring, has been charged with cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy in connection with a campaign to harass his ex-wife, according to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. His girlfriend, Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, of Silver...
NBC Washington
‘What is Going on Here?': Suspect in Virginia Man's Killing Nearly Released From Jail, Criminal Case Stalled
The family of a man murdered in Virginia lived through frightening moments Wednesday when it appeared his accused killer might be released from the Fairfax County jail. It will be a year ago on Thursday that 73-year-old Nelson Alexander was shot as he went to get money from a Falls Church ATM on his way to work.
