ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Comments / 22

James Star
2d ago

this fool walked away to the subway got on his phone like it was a regular day they should be able to track his metro card

Reply
13
Miz P
2d ago

Here's hoping the victim gets all the help she needs. As a female I respect her privacy but I'm curious if they were acquainted in any way.

Reply
7
SPG 565
2d ago

doesn't add up. he just by chance picks that hotel and that room guessing there would be a woman alone there ? nope.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockvillenights.com

Assault reported in parking garage at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking garage at the mall at 6:21 PM. This is the 11th assault reported at the mall since May 18.
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

New details released on arrest of Virginia rape suspect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of the person they say is responsible for an October 1 rape at a Vienna Hotel. Metro Transit Police captured Patrick Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. Investigators believe Locke raped a woman at […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at gas station in District Heights

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed at a BP gas station in District Heights on Thursday afternoon. Police first responded to the BP at the corner of Chavez Lane and Walters Lane around 2 p.m. They found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. “We’ve seen […]
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Camera catches man burglarizing luxury Georgetown clothing store

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are looking for a man caught on security camera burglarizing a luxury clothing store in Georgetown early Wednesday morning. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and a witness, the man smashed through the glass of Amina Rubinacci, an Italian clothing store, around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, then took a number of items before taking off.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Judge Finds Probable Cause in Murder of Alexandria, VA Man

On the second day of a preliminary hearing, DC Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt ruled there was probable cause in the murder of an Alexandria, Va. resident. Delonte Jackson, 23, is charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection to the murder of 44-year-old Artavarn Wagner. Jackson allegedly stole the victim’s car after shooting him. Jackson’s DNA was found on the car’s steering wheel.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Couple Arrested for Cyberstalking, Harassment, Identity Theft

Jason Michael Leidel, an active duty U.S. naval officer from Silver Spring, has been charged with cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy in connection with a campaign to harass his ex-wife, according to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. His girlfriend, Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, of Silver...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy