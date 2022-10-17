Read full article on original website
NYSDOL using Multi-Factor Authentication in attempt to help stop UI fraud
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Labor is implementing a new feature to help prevent Unemployment Insurance fraud. The agency announced Wednesday it will be using Multi-Factor Authentication, or MFA, throughout New York's Unemployment Insurance system to provide cyber security protection to New Yorkers. Users...
218 New State Troopers join the ranks on Graduation Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York state added 218 new state troopers to the force. All of them graduating from the 211th session of the basic school of the New York State Police Academy. With Wednesday's graduation, there are now over 4,700 sworn members of the state police. While...
Man wanted for armed robbery in South Carolina, arrested in Jefferson County
The New York State Police in Watertown arrested a 22-year-old man from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after discovering the man was wanted on a felony warrant from South Carolina. The man was found at 31090 State Route 3 in the Town of Rutland and arrested. He had been wanted for...
J.W. Didado Electrical LLC broke ground in Central New York today
Clay, N.Y. — J.W. Didado electrical company broke ground today in Central New York. This company got over $680,000 in tax breaks to come to the town of Clay. Construction workers already started the process of starting to clear the lot to build the 24,000 square foot electric company. The new manufacturer will be located on the same road as the Amazon fulfillment center. Amazon opened up back in June of this year.
Gov. Hochul signs legislative package aimed at strengthening Domestic Violence Laws
East Harlem, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed five bills into law Tuesday in East Harlem, aimed at strengthening New York's Domestic Violence Laws. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Gov. Hochul signed the bills alongside survivors and advocates of domestic violence. "My administration is committed to...
FTC opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University, Crouse Health System Merger
The Federal Trade Commission staff submitted a comment to the New York State Department of Health opposing a request by SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health System to grant a certificate of public advantage. The certificate of public advantage (COPA) could shield the merger from antitrust laws and the...
Hochul signs legislation to protect survivors of domestic violence
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul signed a series of legislation aimed at protecting and supporting survivors of domestic violence. "My administration is committed to eradicating domestic violence and supporting survivors - a mission that has been a lifelong journey for generations of women in my family," Governor Hochul said. "I am proud to sign these new laws that will enhance confidentiality, keep New Yorkers out of harm's way, and give them the flexibility they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families."
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo launching weekly podcast through Quake Media
NEW YORK — A podcast company based out of Olympia, Washington is launching a weekly podcast hosted by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo has made various press statements since resigning as governor last year. Cuomo has stayed out of the limelight for the most part though since walking away from Albany following various sexual harassment allegations. He has said that the report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that led to his resignation was politically motivated. James has defended the report by her office.
Amazon workers overwhelmingly reject union bid for Schodack warehouse
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — Amazon employees who work at the Albany-area warehouse have overwhelmingly voted against forming a union. Tuesday’s ballot count comes after months-long efforts by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) to organize workers at the facility, known as ALB1, located in Schodack. By a vote of...
COVID Booster appointments are becoming limited as we approach the holiday season
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s getting colder – we’re all finding ourselves inside a bit more – and Covid-19 cases are on the rise across Central New York. According to the Center for Disease Control, Onondaga, Madison, and Oswego County are all considered to be “high transmission” places for Covid.
Four easy steps to get your car ready for winter driving
SOLVAY, N.Y. — Winter is right around the corner and that means it is time to start getting your car ready for another tough Central New York winter. Chris Siriano, owner of Green Light Auto in Solvay, said when it comes to making sure your car is ready to take on the cold and snow, there are four simple checks you can do that will help your vehicle stay in top condition this winter.
Latest fall foliage report for New York State, plus some fun leaf facts!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - We are nearing the peak change in fall foliage this season! Some parts of New York State are already past peak, but other areas still have another week before they reach peak. Here's the latest fall foliage report issued today by the "I Love NY" website. They...
Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets ink, say police
HIGHLAND, NY (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested, after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on October 4th. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing what police describe as "a large permanent ink tattoo" to be applied on the child's arm.
Hochul maintaining tightened lead against Zeldin, Siena poll finds
LOUDONVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul’s lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is now 11 points, down from 17 points three weeks ago, according to a new Siena College poll of likely New York state voters released Tuesday morning. Hochul leads Zeldin 52-41%, down from 54-37%...
'Impractical Jokers' return to Central New York this winter
WATERLOO, N.Y. — Television comedy troupe "Impractical Jokers" will return to the area Saturday, February 18, 2023 at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo. Brian "Q" Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano will be taking their latest comedy tour on the road. Tickets for each show are will...
Hospice care centers face staff shortages
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Hospice Care centers help provide end-of-life care for people with terminal illnesses and life-limiting illnesses, like Hospice of Central New York and the Finger Lakes. Hospice of CNY works with Francis House, a center that provides a home and extended family to persons with terminal illnesses...
Three weeks away from the midterm elections, now voting is easier than ever
Syracuse, N.Y — Voters in the county are getting ready to vote for the Onondaga County Sheriff, New York District 22 Congressional Seat, the New York Governor and more in just three weeks from today. Election day has looked a little different the past few years with the pandemic...
Another frosty cold start Wednesday morning. How will it affect picked pumpkins?
Despite a swirling system giving lots of lake effect rain, snow and graupel over portions of western New York, far northern New York and other portions of the Great Lakes, the immediate CNY area will once again become mostly clear Tuesday night into dawn Wednesday morning. This will give many...
Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
'Trunk or Treat' in DeWitt scheduled for Halloween weekend
DeWitt, N.Y. — As Central New Yorkers get into the Halloween spirit, the Town of DeWitt presents a real treat or the entire family. So, organizers said don't forget your costumes!. The free event will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be more...
