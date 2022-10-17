ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Cleveland shooting: 5 people wounded at barbershop

CLEVELAND — Five people were wounded, three critically, after a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon at a Cleveland barbershop, authorities said. There were no fatalities at the scene, WEWS-TV reported. Four people were taken to an area hospital, and the fifth victim walked away from the scene, according to the television station.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Customer dies after being shot in Akron store

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Tuesday, after being shot inside an Akron convenience store last month. According to Akron police, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the store located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1. The store cashier told Akron police...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a trio of suspects is wanted for going through multiple cars on the city’s West Side, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspects went through the cars in a parking lot in the area of West 20th Street and Lorain Avenue...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron officers warn about police T-shirt scam

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are warning residents about T-shirts for sale whose proceeds appear to benefit the Akron Police Department. The t-shirts are being sold on-line with the Akron police logo, but none of the money will be donated to the department. “It appears some unknown vendor or website...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland cell phone store employee fatally shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on W. 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem worked at King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street. According to officers, Qasem was inside the business around...
CLEVELAND, OH

