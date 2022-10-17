Read full article on original website
After a U.S. postal worker is robbed for his mailbox key, authorities find much more than just stolen mail. They find stolen cars and a crime ring. Dodge ChallengerPhoto by Haidong Liang on Unsplash.
How foreign investors siphon money out of Cleveland's poorest neighborhoods
Out-of-state and foreign investors have gobbled up real estate in Cleveland over the last decade; experts say this is the new way money is siphoned from Cleveland's poorest communities.
Cleveland shooting: 5 people wounded at barbershop
CLEVELAND — Five people were wounded, three critically, after a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon at a Cleveland barbershop, authorities said. There were no fatalities at the scene, WEWS-TV reported. Four people were taken to an area hospital, and the fifth victim walked away from the scene, according to the television station.
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Person detained during situation in Youngstown
Police have Volney Road blocked off between West Warren Avenue and Cohasset Drive.
5 shot at community barbershop on State Road as man walked in and fired
Five people were shot at a barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood on Thursday, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
$5K reward offered in Garfield Heights murder
Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a July 23 slaying in Garfield Heights. That night, after an evening out, Armand Coleman and several acquaintances returned to a home along Sladden Avenue in the city.
Suspect in jail, charged with Youngstown murder stemming from prearranged fight
Mekhi Venable is accused of the shooting death of Jacob Moore, 21.
Customer dies after being shot in Akron store
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Tuesday, after being shot inside an Akron convenience store last month. According to Akron police, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the store located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1. The store cashier told Akron police...
Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.
Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a trio of suspects is wanted for going through multiple cars on the city’s West Side, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspects went through the cars in a parking lot in the area of West 20th Street and Lorain Avenue...
New Flock camera system lead Akron police to vehicle stolen at gunpoint
A vehicle that was stolen at gunpoint in Barberton was recovered by Akron Police using the new Flock Surveillance camera system, according to Akron Police.
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
Towing company confronted by New Era Detroit, Trick Trick over alleged predatory practices
DETROIT (FOX 2) - New Era Detroit and rapper Trick Trick confronted a towing company Friday over alleged predatory practices. They are accusing Goch and Sons Towing of illegally towing vehicles after a woman's vehicle was on the verge of being towed while within the 15-minute grace period at Medical Court Apartments near Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Teens arrested for armed carjacking in Barberton
Three teens including a 16-year-old and 17-year-old who reportedly assaulted and carjacked a motorist at gunpoint in Barberton were arrested after a chase Tuesday night, according to an Akron police report.
Akron officers warn about police T-shirt scam
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are warning residents about T-shirts for sale whose proceeds appear to benefit the Akron Police Department. The t-shirts are being sold on-line with the Akron police logo, but none of the money will be donated to the department. “It appears some unknown vendor or website...
Parma police: 2 suspects arrested in Cleveland after chase, crash with stolen vehicle
PARMA, Ohio — Two suspects were arrested and hospitalized following a chase in a stolen vehicle that resulted in them striking additional cars before crashing into a pole in Cleveland. According to the Parma Police Department, officers responded to the area of Broadview Road and Snow Road at approximately...
Cleveland cell phone store employee fatally shot
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on W. 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem worked at King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street. According to officers, Qasem was inside the business around...
Cleveland RTA employee laundered brother’s drug money by gambling at West Virginia casino, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit employee is accused of laundering his brother’s drug money by placing large bets on sporting events at a West Virginia casino. Micah Atkinson, 26, of Cleveland is charged in federal court in northern West Virginia with conspiring to launder money...
