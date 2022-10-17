Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
EMA Full-Scale Hazmat Practice Safety
ZANESVILLE, OH- Multiple agencies will take part in a Full Scale Hazmat Drill this weekend. The drill will take place at Cleveland Cliffs on Saturday in order for Hazmat Technicians to learn first hand how to work together to mitigate any incident that may occur and how to protect those affected. Director at Muskingum County Emergency Management Jeff Jadwin spoke about how having this drill will help the Hazmat Technicians when it comes to safety.
WHIZ
Crews Respond to Fire on Cliff Rock Drive
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Several local fire departments were dispatched to a report of a house fire on Cliff Rock Drive this afternoon. Falls Township Fire Chief Brady Johnson says the call came in shortly before 3:00 from a neighbor who reported smoke coming from the home. Upon arrival crews...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi collides with a tractor along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 near Route 762 for an accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. A semi traveling along the busy highway rear-ended a John Deere tractor that...
Officials give update on Marietta, Ohio plane crash
UPDATE (10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19): An official with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on the investigation into a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio. NTSB Air Safety Manager Aaron McCarter said that a preliminary report of the crash will be available in about 10 days, and then a full factual […]
Plane crashes in Ohio
A plane crashed in Marietta Ohio around 7:00 AM. The crash happened in the area on State Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The airplane is a Beechcraft 90 airplane, according to the Marietta Times. The plane is expected to hold six-ten passengers but officials told the news outlet they don’t know how […]
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
WHIZ
Appalachian Community Grant Program Enrollment to Begin Soon
COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced the Appalachian Community Grant Program will soon be accepting applications. The Appalachian Community Grant, a $500 million program supported by Holmes, will provide funding for sustainable, transformative projects in the 32-county region of Ohio, including Muskingum and Guernsey counties. “This funding...
WHIZ
State Patrol Urges Motorists to Watchout for Pedestrians
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently announced an alarming number of pedestrian-related crashes that have occured on Ohio’s roadways over the last five years and Zanesville Post Sgt. Jeff Jirles spoke about some of the conditions that contributed to the number as well as 3 pedestrian fatalities that have occurred in Muskingum County this year.
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the […]
WTRF
If you pass a stopped school bus, you’ll meet this man or his colleagues
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) This is National School Bus Safety Week. In Belmont County, when the school buses roll this week–mornings and afternoons–there will be an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper nearby. Sgt. Rocky Hise says you need to drive like your kids were on that school bus.
WTRF
County Road 44 closing in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two dead in Marietta plane crash
MARIETTA, Ohio — According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the investigation into an early morning plane crash is still ongoing. Shortly before 7 a.m. this morning, a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership at 1000 Pike Street in Marietta. The pilot and another passenger, officials...
WHIZ
Cleveland man Sentenced in Muskingum County
A Cleveland man is sentenced in Muskingum County for charges related to a July traffic crash on Interstate 70. 38-year-old Abdullah Tawwab El Muhammad was sentenced by Judge Mark Fleegle to a consecutive sentence of ten years in prison. Muhammad had earlier plead guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault with serious physical harm, two counts of child endangering while operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in harm, one count child endangering by operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
WHIZ
2 killed when small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership
MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A small plane crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia early Tuesday, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about...
Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions. They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to […]
Pilots were scheduled to pick up passengers for Florida flight before Marietta crash
Eric Seevers, a local, well-known musician from Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford from Orient, Ohio, a beloved retired Columbus firefighter, instructor, and mentor both lost their lives in the tragic plane crash on Tuesday.
West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead
Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
‘It’s a real problem’: Catalytic converter thieves target Ohio businesses
Catalytic converter thefts are a big problem in the Youngstown, Ohio area, but those involved in tackling the problem have different ideas of how to solve it.
sciotopost.com
Update – Crash in Orient Area of Pickaway County
Pickaway – A Circleville Probation officer was involved in a crash this morning in the Orient area. Shortly after 11 am, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of OH-762 and Darby Creek Rd. The SUV driven by a Circleville Probation Officer was traveling North on Darby Creek Rd when it failed to stop at the OH-762 intersection. The driver of the pickup truck was traveling South on Darby Creek Rd onto 762.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
Comments / 2