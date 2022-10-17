Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police report dramatic decrease in Chicago area expressway shootings
CHICAGO - There has been a dramatic decrease in Chicago area expressway shootings. Illinois State Police say shootings on Chicago area expressways are down a stunning 42-percent compared to this time last year. Expressway homicides are down more than 80 percent. Double the number of guns have been seized, and...
Mountain lion killed in DeKalb County highway crash
DEKALB CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating after they say a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County over the weekend. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the mountain lion’s body was delivered to an Illinois university for full necropsy and DNA analysis. Experts believe it […]
fox32chicago.com
Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
WSPY NEWS
Eldamain Road Bridge expected to be done in the spring
The Eldamain Road Bridge crossing the Fox River between Plano and Yorkville is now expected to be completed by spring next year. Kendall County Highway Engineer Klaas was hoping to have the bridge opened by the end of this year. Klaas gave an update to the Kendall County Board on...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal I-94 crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated DUI Thursday after allegedly causing a two-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which killed one person in May. Brandon Lagunas, 24, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
starvedrock.media
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich man killed in crash on Creek Road
UPDATE: A Sandwich man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Creek Road, north of Plano, Wednesday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's identified the man who died as 52-year-old Jeffrey A. Thompson, of Sandwich. Police say Thompson was heading north on Creek Road when he left the roadway and hit a utility pole near Frazier Road. Thompson was the only one in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
wlip.com
ID Made in Fatal Lake County Crash
(Beach Park, IL) An identification has been made on the victim of a fatal Beach Park crash. The incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay Road, when a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man went across the centerline and struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, now identified as 55-year-old Anita Parker of Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner’s officials say the cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Cadillac suffered critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The matter remains under investigation.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
Will County Truck Crash Near Joliet Causes Hours-Long Closure on I-55 at I-80; Delays Expected
Traffic and delays are expected after a crash involving two truck tractor semi trailers early Wednesday morning at a busy trucking and commuter corridor near Joliet has closed a portion of Interstate 55 southbound at Interstate 80, Illinois State Police says. According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 5:28...
Plans Underway To Turn Chicago Expressways Into Tollways
Here's what locals have to say about it.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
wjol.com
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
fox32chicago.com
Minooka man charged with filing false police report for armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old Minooka man is facing charges after allegedly filing a false police report for a highway carjacking. James Weber allegedly told police that his black Honda Civic was stolen at the Harlem Avenue exit ramp off I-55 north in Chicago. Illinois State Police were called to Westchester...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago fire ambulance stolen in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A Chicago Fire Department ambulance was stolen in the North Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say the ambulance was stolen in the 1100 block of California Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Shortly after, the vehicle was found by officers on patrol in the 2600 block of South Wolcott Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station
JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
wjol.com
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
fox32chicago.com
Vehicle strikes bicyclist in Niles, flees the scene: police
NILES, Ill. - A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Niles Wednesday night at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Dempster Street. The victim, a 67-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the bicyclist was traveling westbound on Dempster Street and...
