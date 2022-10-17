ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Daily Advocate

Greenville volleyball drops playoff game in four sets

CENTERVILLE — The Lady Wave volleyball team had their season ended by Wayne High School on Oct. 19 in the first round of the Southwest Division I Sectional Tournament at Centerville High School. Greenville lost the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-21. They were close, but couldn’t find the...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Lady Blackhawks battled but swept by Lehman Catholic

TROY — It was a hard fought three sets. Mississinawa Valley High School volleyball battled, but couldn’t avoid the sweep by Lehman Catholic High School in the first round of the Southwest Division IV Sectional Tournament at Troy High School on Oct. 19. Head Coach Nancy Whitted said...
UNION CITY, OH
Daily Advocate

Lady Jets move past Riverside in volleyball sectional

TROY — Ninth seeded Franklin Monroe High School volleyball held off a Riverside High School comeback to advance to the next round of the playoffs at Troy High School on Oct. 18. The Lady Jets won in five sets after leading 2-0 in the match. The first two sets...
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

Ansonia Volleyball goes down in three in first round of playoffs

ARCANUM — Ansonia High School volleyball could not pull off the upset to extend their season. The 13 seeded Lady Tigers lost to the sixth seed in Southeastern Local High School, 3-0, in the first round of the Southwest Division IV Sectional Tournament at Arcanum High School on Oct. 17.
ANSONIA, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia a-a-aces first round matchup

CENTERVILLE — On 20 occasions Wednesday, a familiar chant came from the Xenia volleyball players on the court, then its the bench, and was finally followed by whomever wanted to let it be known next. “A-a-a-a-a-ace!”. The No. 15 Lady Bucs used many of those service aces in succession...
XENIA, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Cross Country competes in MVL Championships

SIDNEY — Greenville High School and Junior High teams competed in the Miami Valley League Cross Country Championships on Oct. 15 at Sidney. The day started out with the junior high runners. The boys’ team placed fifth in the team standings. Hayden Burns finished 18th with a time of...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles Junior High runners finish first; high school runner near top

COLDWATER — On Oct. 15 at Coldwater High School, Versailles High School and Junior High cross country competed in the MAC Conference Championships. The Versailles High School boys finished fourth as a team. They had three runners place in the top 20. Marcus Briscoe placed 12th with a time of 17:35.8. Jace Watren and Drew Meyer finished 17th and 19th respectively. Watren had a time of 17:47.8 and Meyer had a time of 17:52.8.
VERSAILLES, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Daily Advocate

Edison State hosting STNA classes

Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. Offered through Edison State at Troy, this accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash

DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
RUSSIA, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Art Guild announces winners

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild hosted a People’s Choice Art Show at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center in early October. In total, 27 artists submitted 67 works of art for public viewing. Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, the Art Guild was able to distribute approximately $1,700 in awards to these artists. The awards were determined by a People’s Choice Vote.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

GCS orchestras present String Fling

GREENVILLE — The orchestras of Greenville City will present their annual String Fling concert on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Memorial Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert is subtitled how to grow an orchestra. The concert will feature all string students from...
GREENVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
Daily Advocate

UCCHS will host blood drive on Oct. 31

UNION CITY, Ind. — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Community High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 603 North Walnut, St., Union City.
UNION CITY, IN
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Retired Teachers Association (DCRTA) will be having a general membership luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. 4th St., Greenville. Box lunches will be available from BRC at a cost of $9. Lunch will include your...
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Drought conditions developing across the Miami Valley

Rainfall has been tough to come by across the Miami Valley. Over the last 30 days, Dayton has only picked up .17 inches rain. Usually during the timeframe spanning September 20th through October 20th, Dayton would have picked up over three inches of rain. The result: development of drought conditions...
DAYTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

