Daily Advocate
Greenville volleyball drops playoff game in four sets
CENTERVILLE — The Lady Wave volleyball team had their season ended by Wayne High School on Oct. 19 in the first round of the Southwest Division I Sectional Tournament at Centerville High School. Greenville lost the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-21. They were close, but couldn’t find the...
Daily Advocate
Lady Blackhawks battled but swept by Lehman Catholic
TROY — It was a hard fought three sets. Mississinawa Valley High School volleyball battled, but couldn’t avoid the sweep by Lehman Catholic High School in the first round of the Southwest Division IV Sectional Tournament at Troy High School on Oct. 19. Head Coach Nancy Whitted said...
Daily Advocate
Lady Jets move past Riverside in volleyball sectional
TROY — Ninth seeded Franklin Monroe High School volleyball held off a Riverside High School comeback to advance to the next round of the playoffs at Troy High School on Oct. 18. The Lady Jets won in five sets after leading 2-0 in the match. The first two sets...
Daily Advocate
Ansonia Volleyball goes down in three in first round of playoffs
ARCANUM — Ansonia High School volleyball could not pull off the upset to extend their season. The 13 seeded Lady Tigers lost to the sixth seed in Southeastern Local High School, 3-0, in the first round of the Southwest Division IV Sectional Tournament at Arcanum High School on Oct. 17.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia a-a-aces first round matchup
CENTERVILLE — On 20 occasions Wednesday, a familiar chant came from the Xenia volleyball players on the court, then its the bench, and was finally followed by whomever wanted to let it be known next. “A-a-a-a-a-ace!”. The No. 15 Lady Bucs used many of those service aces in succession...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Cross Country competes in MVL Championships
SIDNEY — Greenville High School and Junior High teams competed in the Miami Valley League Cross Country Championships on Oct. 15 at Sidney. The day started out with the junior high runners. The boys’ team placed fifth in the team standings. Hayden Burns finished 18th with a time of...
Daily Advocate
Versailles Junior High runners finish first; high school runner near top
COLDWATER — On Oct. 15 at Coldwater High School, Versailles High School and Junior High cross country competed in the MAC Conference Championships. The Versailles High School boys finished fourth as a team. They had three runners place in the top 20. Marcus Briscoe placed 12th with a time of 17:35.8. Jace Watren and Drew Meyer finished 17th and 19th respectively. Watren had a time of 17:47.8 and Meyer had a time of 17:52.8.
dayton247now.com
937 Football Insider: High School Football Updates
Jason Ward discusses the last 3 undefeated teams in the Dayton area. Those teams are Xenia, Milton-Union, and Northeastern. He also discusses the big games to look forward to this weekend!
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Daily Advocate
Edison State hosting STNA classes
Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. Offered through Edison State at Troy, this accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
Sidney Daily News
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Art Guild announces winners
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild hosted a People’s Choice Art Show at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center in early October. In total, 27 artists submitted 67 works of art for public viewing. Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, the Art Guild was able to distribute approximately $1,700 in awards to these artists. The awards were determined by a People’s Choice Vote.
Daily Advocate
GCS orchestras present String Fling
GREENVILLE — The orchestras of Greenville City will present their annual String Fling concert on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Memorial Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert is subtitled how to grow an orchestra. The concert will feature all string students from...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Daily Advocate
UCCHS will host blood drive on Oct. 31
UNION CITY, Ind. — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Community High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 603 North Walnut, St., Union City.
VIDEO: Procession escorts body of ex-Columbus firefighter killed in Ohio plane crash
DAYTON — Several firefighters and some police officers gathered as a procession escorted the body of a former Columbus firefighter, killed in a plane crash in southern Ohio earlier this week, from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office back to Columbus. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio was identified...
Daily Advocate
MV BoE recognizes students with highest state test scores, approves trips, plans auction
UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education met for a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in the Board Office Conference Room at 7 p.m. Minutes from Sep. 12 were approved. There was no public participation. Presentation to the Board:. Third grade students who met...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Retired Teachers Association (DCRTA) will be having a general membership luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. 4th St., Greenville. Box lunches will be available from BRC at a cost of $9. Lunch will include your...
Drought conditions developing across the Miami Valley
Rainfall has been tough to come by across the Miami Valley. Over the last 30 days, Dayton has only picked up .17 inches rain. Usually during the timeframe spanning September 20th through October 20th, Dayton would have picked up over three inches of rain. The result: development of drought conditions...
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
