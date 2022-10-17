ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

AL.com

Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found

An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped Florida Highway Patrol identify a 2005 white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run in Escambia County. BCSO found the SUV in Lillian, Ala. FHP said an SUV hit a tandem bicycle just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near […]
LILLIAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Man found dead in Molino, shot multiple times

MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies are investigating a homicide on Cedartown Road in Molino. According to officials, a person called the police when they thought a bicyclist was involved in a hit-and-run just after 5:40 p.m. Troopers were already on the scene when deputies arrived. After […]
MOLINO, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank

CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 18. The investigation started after deputies were called to the 1100 block of Patton Drive, near Elizabeth Street, where they discovered a man who was dead. Deputies said the man’s wounds were significant. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wcbi.com

Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
WEAR

Major telecommunication outage reported across Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Information as well as the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office are alerting residents across both counties of a major telecommunication outage Thursday night. Escambia County Public Information told WEAR News that residents may have trouble reaching 911 during this time. But they have...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard robbery suspect allegedly held employees at gunpoint

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Justin Parker, 33 years old, is accused of robbing a Dollar General off Lott Road Monday and demanding money from employees at gunpoint. He’s now in custody. Fortunately, no one was hurt. A still shot of surveillance video captured him walking into the store, wearing...
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Juvenile hospitalized after being grazed by bullet in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Possible charges could be pending Wednesday night after the Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile was grazed by a bullet that they accidentally discharged from a firearm they received from another minor. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the area of Westwind Circle and Cerny...
WEAR

Navarre woman wanted for multiple drug possession charges in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for multiple charges involving drug possession. Nicole Lynn Yager, 40, of Navarre, is wanted for larceny petit theft, drug possession - controlled substance without prescription, resist officer - obstruct by disguised person, drug equipment possession and/or use, drive with suspended revoked license, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduce contraband county detention facility.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WTOK-TV

Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/WTOK) - Pensacola Police announced that a suspect in the kidnapping of a Florida child was apprehended early Sunday in Philadelphia, Miss. Officials said Aiyanna Gulley, 22, was found around 3:30 a.m. The two children with Gulley, 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, the subject of an Amber Alert, and Gulley’s own daughter, Aila Jones, were found safe.
PHILADELPHIA, MS

