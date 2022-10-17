Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found
An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped Florida Highway Patrol identify a 2005 white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run in Escambia County. BCSO found the SUV in Lillian, Ala. FHP said an SUV hit a tandem bicycle just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near […]
Man found dead in Molino, shot multiple times
MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies are investigating a homicide on Cedartown Road in Molino. According to officials, a person called the police when they thought a bicyclist was involved in a hit-and-run just after 5:40 p.m. Troopers were already on the scene when deputies arrived. After […]
Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank
CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
Man who escaped sentence to Dominican Republic in 2006 found, brought back to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ran to the Dominican Republic in 2006 was found and brought back to Mobile by the U.S. Marshals Service. Carpio-Calderon, now 62, was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison on Jan. 24, 2006, according to court documents. Carpio-Calderon […]
New information in deadly Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer
New information involving the car crash that killed Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez two months ago as the man charged with murder in the case goes to court for a preliminary hearing.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 18. The investigation started after deputies were called to the 1100 block of Patton Drive, near Elizabeth Street, where they discovered a man who was dead. Deputies said the man’s wounds were significant. […]
WEAR
Mistrial declared in first trial of Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The trial against a Pensacola dentist will now start from square one. A judge ordered a mistrial Thursday morning in one of several cases against Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles. Stamitoles is accused of inappropriately touching a former employee. Simply put, the trial will start over. That...
wcbi.com
Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
WEAR
Major telecommunication outage reported across Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Information as well as the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office are alerting residents across both counties of a major telecommunication outage Thursday night. Escambia County Public Information told WEAR News that residents may have trouble reaching 911 during this time. But they have...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard robbery suspect allegedly held employees at gunpoint
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Justin Parker, 33 years old, is accused of robbing a Dollar General off Lott Road Monday and demanding money from employees at gunpoint. He’s now in custody. Fortunately, no one was hurt. A still shot of surveillance video captured him walking into the store, wearing...
Bus drivers say they’re overworked, underpaid in Escambia Co.
Bus drivers in Escambia County, Florida are speaking out saying they are overworked and underpaid.
WEAR
Deputies: Juvenile hospitalized after being grazed by bullet in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Possible charges could be pending Wednesday night after the Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile was grazed by a bullet that they accidentally discharged from a firearm they received from another minor. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the area of Westwind Circle and Cerny...
Mobile Police respond to 2 shots fired scenes Tuesday, looking for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two separate shots fired calls Tuesday, Oct. 18, and are looking for the suspects in both incidents, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bank Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Through investigation, officers learned a “known male […]
WEAR
Escambia County deputies investigating homicide on Patton Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating a homicide that took place in Warrington Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Patton Drive in the Warrington area around 2 p.m. in reference to a man found dead inside of a home. It is still unclear how...
One dead, one injured in hit-and-run crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Sorrento Road Wednesday night.
WEAR
Navarre woman wanted for multiple drug possession charges in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for multiple charges involving drug possession. Nicole Lynn Yager, 40, of Navarre, is wanted for larceny petit theft, drug possession - controlled substance without prescription, resist officer - obstruct by disguised person, drug equipment possession and/or use, drive with suspended revoked license, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduce contraband county detention facility.
WTOK-TV
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/WTOK) - Pensacola Police announced that a suspect in the kidnapping of a Florida child was apprehended early Sunday in Philadelphia, Miss. Officials said Aiyanna Gulley, 22, was found around 3:30 a.m. The two children with Gulley, 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, the subject of an Amber Alert, and Gulley’s own daughter, Aila Jones, were found safe.
Comments / 0