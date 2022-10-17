ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 21

Lynn Flaaen-Hanna
3d ago

A real shame that they decided to prey on a vulnerable member of society that probably wouldn't hurt a fly!

Reply
9
Beverly Diano
3d ago

Get A Job,should be ashamed of yourself.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Troopers use Taser on man who fought them at scene of Mesa crash

MESA, AZ — A man was subdued with a Taser after approaching Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers at a crash scene in Mesa. The incident occurred near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Mesa Drive Thursday morning. DPS says troopers were investigating a single vehicle that had crashed into...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Golf cart handyman exposed himself to residents of Mesa retirement community: MCSO

MESA, Ariz. - A handyman who police say exposed himself to at least five people within a Mesa community has been arrested. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it received several reports of inappropriate sexual contact and indecent exposure on April 11 at the Leisure World community, located near Power Road and Southern Avenue.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Wednesday, police identified the man who died from a stabbing wound on Saturday in East Phoenix. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. Officers say the victim was 36-year-old Brandon Bailey.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot by Tempe police rammed patrol cars weeks before in Gilbert, officers say

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The woman shot by police after allegedly ramming several Tempe patrol cars had done the same thing weeks before in Gilbert. Police say On Oct. 1, 33-year-old Kristina Duranceau was pulled over by Gilbert police driving a stolen car. During the incident, she also reportedly rammed several patrol cars, similar to Sunday’s run-in with police.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed in north Phoenix hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles that left a woman lying dead in the street. The collision happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 near 23rd Street and Bell Road. Detectives say the unidentified woman had been heading south across Bell Road when...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Stabbing suspect arrested after hourslong standoff at Phoenix business

PHOENIX – A man accused of stabbing his boss at work Monday was arrested after an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Kendis Randles, 28, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of attempted first-degree homicide, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police said they were called to...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested

PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted. The suspect was not identified. The following items were seized during the incident:. 50,000 fentanyl pills.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by two cars on a busy stretch of north Phoenix late Tuesday night. Phoenix police say it happened at 23rd Street and Bell Road, where they found a woman, who has not been identified yet, with numerous injuries lying on the road. One man who hit hurt her stayed on the scene as officers arrived.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man stabbed inside west Phoenix business, police say

As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug up. On Your Side Podcast explores how employees have the upper hand in job market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Employers are hoping higher wages will recruit and retain in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot by police in Tempe after allegedly ramming patrol car; suspect on the loose

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot, and a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night. According to Tempe police, around 10:30 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver exited the freeway near Priest and Baseline. Tempe police were then notified there was a stolen vehicle in the area. They were able to locate the car and tried stopping it in the parking lot of the Mission Springs apartment complex.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy