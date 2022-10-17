ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Channel 3000

Badgers blank Beavers on LaBahn Arena’s birthday

MADISON, Wis — A decade and a day after Wisconsin and Bemidji State played the first game in LaBahn Arena, the two programs dropped the puck again on Thursday night. And the Badgers wasted no time in lighting the lamp. Vivian Jungels got the party started not even 2 minutes into the first period and it was all over after that.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Coach of the Week: Middleton’s Maddie Vogel

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Every time Middleton volleyball steps on the court, they play with no fear. That mantra is something Maddie Vogel who reminds her team daily. It helped this group finish the regular season 24-2, but it’s also something Vogel wants her Cardinals to use in life.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Eldeen M. Bockhop

Eldeen M. Bockhop, 82, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, Belmont. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and will continue on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Eldeen Bockhop Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
BELMONT, WI
Channel 3000

Peter G. Fedele

MADISON – Peter G. Fedele, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. He was born in Madison on March 14, 1940, to Sam and Mary (Stassi) Fedele. Pete married his high school sweetheart, the late Betty Kraskey, and together they had four children. On February 15, 1975, he married Sharon Pivett, celebrating 40 years together, who preceded him in death on March 23, 2015.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Gerald John “Jerry” Borseth

MADISON – Jerry Borseth, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Meriter Hospital from complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was born on July 9, 1944, in La Crosse, Wis., the son of Blanche and Barney Borseth. Jerry graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High...
MADISON, WI
Cracked.com

How Not To Get Away With Murder: Chandler Halderson And His Dumb Web Of Lies

Any good true crime story takes us on a stroll down the darkest alleys of the human mind; to put ourselves in the mind of a killer and try to figure out how they did it and why. And then there are stories like this one, where every answer we seek about the killer’s motives and plans for getting away with it only leaves us with more questions, and nearly all of those questions are “Wait, what the hell?!?”
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Joseph Alton Olson

Joseph Alton Olson, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. He was born on Nov. 9, 1954, in Madison, the son of Alton and LaVon (Steele) Olson. Joseph graduated from Madison East High School in 1973 and Madison College in 1975. He worked as a computer programmer for Health and Human Services for over 30 years.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Marlin “John” J. Wedan

Marlin “John” J. Wedan, age 91, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Oakwood Village, Madison. He was born on July 23, 1931, to Lloyd and Anna (Larson) Wedan in Poplar, Wisconsin. John married Lois Woltman on June 12, 1954, whom he met while stationed in the Air Force at Truax Field in Madison.
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six homicide counts, in the Nov. 21 tragedy in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Investigators maintain he drove into the parade route after fleeing a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend, though police were not pursuing him at the time.Brooks took the unusual step...
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison hiring disgraced Tate was ‘virtue-signaling at its worst’

MADISON — Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton says Madison’s. hiring of fired Wisconsin Patrol Commission chairman John Tate II was “virtue- signaling at its absolute worst,” and a threat to public safety. Tate, who also serves as Racine’s City Council president, backed out of the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Helen M. Cardin

Helen M. Cardin, of Platteville, entered into her eternal rest on October 14, 2022. She was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on April 27,1925 to Effie and Edwin Anderson. She graduated from high school in Muscoda. She moved to Madison in 1944, and became a supervisor for Wisconsin Bell Telephone. She met the love of her life, Paul B. Cardin, and was married June 28, 1947. They moved to Platteville in 1949 where they raised their three boys and owned Cardin’s Pharmacy. She was proud to be at her soulmate’s side when he was the president of the Wisconsin Pharmacy Association 1970. She herself was the Pharmacy Auxiliary State Treasurer.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

