ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Sub law doesn't fix long-term issues

School officials aren’t short of explanations for the difficulty in finding and retaining teachers. There’s the pandemic and its long-term effects, especially among older workers who took early retirement in what’s now known as the great resignation. This trend affected the field of education, where teachers who might have been thinking of retiring in five years accelerated that timeline.
Columbia Missourian

Vote no on Amendment 3, St. Louis Post-Dispatch urges

Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will be asked whether to legalize recreational marijuana statewide — an eminently reasonable goal — but they’re being asked to do it in a way that would hobble the new industry and the Missouri statutory system with complications from the start. Amending the state constitution is the worst way to legalize pot because it precludes the statutory tweaks that will be necessary going forward. Voters should reject Amendment 3 and instead insist that state lawmakers finally do their jobs regarding this issue.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Nonprofit receives Missouri Honor Medal for criminal justice reporting

The Marshall Project was among three recipients of the Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in recognition of superior achievements in the journalism and strategic communications fields. The recipients were honored at an evening banquet Wednesday and taught master classes at MU earlier in the day.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

MoDOT prepares for winter amid critical operator shortages

As winter weather approaches, the Missouri Department of Transportation is “preparing for the worst,” due to a critical shortage of snow plow operators, the department stated in a news release on Tuesday. According to the release, MoDOT is nearly 30% below the staffing levels required to meet the...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE

AUSTIN, Texas — One migrant is dead, another is wounded and at least seven others are languishing in detention three weeks after twin brothers allegedly opened fire on them in the Texas desert, claiming they mistook them for wild hogs during a hunting trip. Yet, the accused shooters, 60-year-old...
TEXAS STATE
Columbia Missourian

Newsom's campaign for California governor looks to future

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gavin Newsom will almost certainly win reelection as governor of California in November, with a little-known Republican state senator the only thing between him and a second term leading the nation's most populous state. That's why Newsom's campaign is more about his political future and overhauling...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy