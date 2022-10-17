Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will be asked whether to legalize recreational marijuana statewide — an eminently reasonable goal — but they’re being asked to do it in a way that would hobble the new industry and the Missouri statutory system with complications from the start. Amending the state constitution is the worst way to legalize pot because it precludes the statutory tweaks that will be necessary going forward. Voters should reject Amendment 3 and instead insist that state lawmakers finally do their jobs regarding this issue.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO