Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Related
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
Washington signs former Georgia Bulldogs QB
The Washington Commanders have signed former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm previously had workouts for the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. Washington’s starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, is out for several weeks with a finger injury. Washington’s second-string quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, is projected to start for the next few weeks. Rookie quarterback Sam Howell is expected to back-up Heinicke.
3-time Pro Bowl tight end announces his retirement from NFL
After 14 seasons in the NFL, one tight end is saying, “That’s all, folks.”. Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday that he is officially retiring from the league. Walker will retire as a member of the Titans. “To be able to retire with the Titans...
A 49ers trade for Christian McCaffrey would be a justifiable all-in move
The 49ers produced the performance that brought about the end of the Matt Rhule era for the Carolina Panthers just over a week ago, now there’s talk they could be one of the beneficiaries of the in-season changes for that beleaguered franchise. San Francisco routed Carolina 37-15 in Week...
Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Should Fire Head Coach
Nathaniel Hackett has only coached six games with the Denver Broncos, but already one sports personality is calling for him to be fired. Colin Cowherd said on his talk show "The Herd" that the Broncos need to move on from Hackett after just one season. Cowherd's take comes a day after the Broncos ...
Titans' Derrick Henry on verge of making history in Week 7 vs. Colts
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on the cusp of having a potentially historic day in front of the home fans inside Nissan Stadium during a divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. As many of you already know, the Alabama product recently surpassed 7,000 rushing yards...
Gators commit T.J. Searcy eyeing visit to surging SEC program
Gators defensive line commit T.J. Searcy has attended several games inside the Swamp this fall.
Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday
After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
Roger Goodell Has Official Tuesday Update On Deshaun Watson
Last week, reports surfaced about a new lawsuit tied to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. When asked if Watson has followed guidelines relating to his original 11-game suspension, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated today that the Browns' quarterback "has followed all of the ...
The Broncos have benched RB Melvin Gordon
Three weeks ago, the Denver Broncos appeared ready to transition from a two-back rotation to a game plan that featured Javonte Williams. Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon didn’t get his first carry of the game until late in the second quarter, and he promptly fumbled the ball, his fourth fumble of the year.
Georgia football offers Buford star RB Justin Baker
The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to another Buford High School standout in running back recruit Justin Baker. Baker is a member of the class of 2025. Justin Baker is currently an unranked recruit. However, he plays and practices against some of the best high school talent in the country at Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.
Trade talks for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey reportedly advancing
It might be time to start preparing yourselves, Carolina Panthers fans. Early Thursday afternoon, two different reports hinted towards a possible trade of running back Christian McCaffrey. The first came from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who has been told by sources that a move may actually be materializing.
Could the Georgia-Florida Game be leaving Jacksonville?
Kirby Smart has voiced his displeasure about the neutral site of their rivalry game with Florida in the past. With the contract set with Jacksonville set to expire after 2023, could a change be coming?
LSU cornerback target set to announce commitment Friday
Kaleb Beasley is a six-foot, 179-pound cornerback from Nashville, Tennessee, where he stars for Lipscomb Academy. The Mustangs are 8-0 this season and have a marquee win over Alabama 7A powerhouse, Thompson. Lipscomb Academy won the 2A state championship in Tennessee last year and they look like they are well on their way to running it back.
Comments / 0