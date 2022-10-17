Mississippi River Water Woes, Retail Overstock Trailers: Latest Supply Chain Stresses for Economy

Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
FedEx Is Reassuring Holiday Shippers and Retailers It Can Deliver for Peak Season Even After Major Cost Cuts
FedEx chief customer officer Brie Carere tells CNBC that the logistics company can meet the demand of peak holiday season despite recent cuts to worker hours, Express delivery flights and facilities. FedEx, which recently warned of "global volume softness," is flexing its existing labor force rather than bringing on holiday...
NBC Connecticut
China, ‘Factory of the World,' Is Losing More of Its Manufacturing and Export Dominance, Latest Data Shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
NBC Connecticut
Four U.S. States Order a Metaverse Casino to Halt Sale of NFTs
A metaverse casino was hit on Thursday with a multistate emergency cease-and-desist order. Among the violations alleged in the order are that the virtual casino failed to provide a physical address, phone number and evidence to legitimize its promises of profits to NFT holders. Regulators in four states simultaneously filed...
NBC Connecticut
Facebook Shuttle Bus Drivers Are Losing Their Jobs as Meta Slashes Costs and Employees Stay Home
Meta is cutting back on its shuttle bus usage, leaving contractors on the verge of losing their jobs. Multiple contracting firms say they'll have to cut a significant number of workers in November. Local union leaders say drivers plan to fight back by protesting the cuts. Facebook's plans to cut...
NBC Connecticut
American Airlines Expects Fourth-Quarter Profit Thanks to Strong Travel Demand
American's revenue rose to a record $13.46 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 13% from 2019 despite flying nearly 10% less. The airline said it expects the strength to continue through the end of the holiday season. American's fuel bill nearly doubled from a year ago to...
