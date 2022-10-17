ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Daily Mail

Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'

With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Packers

The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports DE Chase Young is yet to meet with Dr. James Andrews to check on his ACL injury which will determine if he is cleared to play. The meeting will be later this week. Commanders CB William Jackson III denied media reports that he wants...
NESN

Raiders TE Darren Waller Likely to Miss Sunday vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday and is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Waller is in line to miss his second consecutive game as he continues to nurse his hamstring injury. It...
