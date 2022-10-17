Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Frustrated Jersey City Council approves $724.8M budget, Solomon & Gilmore vote no
A frustrated Jersey City Council approved a $724.8 million budget in a 7-2 vote earlier this evening, with only Councilmen James Solomon and Frank “Educational” Gilmore voting no, citing the delays in getting to a vote, the tax increase, and program cuts. Deputy City Clerk John Hallanan said...
Rents can’t go up more than 3% in this N.J. city as council adopts new rent control rules
For the first time in more than 30 years, the Perth Amboy city council voted last week to slow down the rate of rent increases for tenants. In previous years, Perth Amboy landlords could raise rents by 5% annually under the city’s rent control rules. But under a new ordinance approved last week, tenants will only see a maximum increase of 3% at the end of their lease — or a maximum of a 2.5% hike if they also pay their unit’s water bill.
Bayonne bans carrying firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools
Bayonne has banned the carrying of firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools, among other such places. The City Council adopted an ordinance amending certain regulations and exempting extra-duty, off-duty, and retired officers from the ban at its October 19 meeting. The move follows a recent ruling by the U.S....
jerseydigs.com
First Phase of Jersey City’s Bayfront Heads Towards Groundbreaking
The initial portion at one of the largest revitalization efforts in the country has final approvals in place as a joint venture will break ground next year on a mixed-income development at Jersey City’s massive Bayfront property. During their October 11 meeting, the planning board unanimously approved the first...
Calls for N.J. township manager to step down after employee files harassment lawsuit
Montclair township administrator Timothy Stafford is under pressure to resign amid allegations that he was verbally abusive toward the chief financial officer, Padmaja Rao, and engaged in “demeaning and derogatory behaviors” toward other female department heads. Rao, the Montclair CFO since 2015, this week filed a whistleblower lawsuit...
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
brownstoner.com
Mayor Proposes Zoning Code Amendments to Turn New York Into ‘City of Yes’
Mayor Eric Adams has proposed three sprawling amendments to the city’s zoning code that he said will transform the Big Apple from a mess of red tape to a “City of Yes.”. The amendments are aimed at making it easier for the public to do business in the city, along with spurring housing development and easing the transition to clean energy. The proposals range from eliminating restrictions on rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to removing antiquated dancing restrictions, to limiting existing parking requirements for new residential development.
Jersey City, it’s time to rename Christopher Columbus Drive | Opinion
Racism is complicated, has a long history and how it first became entwined with the Enlightenment – the basis of our Constitution – is an area that scholars have really only recently begun much-needed study. What is clearly apparent by now is that if you are not an...
New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, eviction
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing and surging rents. Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New York City Planning Commission, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the issue. “The conversation right now is saying that there is a housing shortage and […]
Bill aimed at disrupting supply chain of illegal catalytic converter trade OK’d by NJ Senate
A bill aimed at curtailing the illegal but lucrative catalytic converter trade has been approved by the state Senate,. Sponsored by Sens. Sandra Cunningham, D-Jersey City, and Nellie Pou, D-Paterson, the legislation (S-249) would require operators of scrap metal businesses to only purchase used catalytic converters from individuals who are able to provide the VIN of the car the part was taken from and either the title or registration, a receipt from a repair or a bill of sale.
Jersey City Council approves $925,000 police brutality settlement
A Jersey City man who was struck by a police officer in 2017 will receive a $925,000 settlement from the city after the City Council approved it to end litigation between the man and the city over the case. The council unanimously approved the settlement at their Oct. 13 meeting,...
West New York cracks down on ‘unlawfully’ parked commercial vehicles
A new West New York ordinance enables the town to tow commercial vehicles that are taking up spaces intended for other vehicles. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at the September 28 meeting to adopt an ordinance amending regulations on commercial vehicles pertaining to parking. According...
baristanet.com
Montclair CFO Sues Town of Montclair and Town Manager, Citing Harassment, Whistleblower Retaliation
Montclair, NJ – It looks like Montclair has a very big problem at the top. Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao has filed a complaint against the Township of Montclair and Township Manager Timothy Stafford, alleging that the defendants took retaliatory actions against her for engaging in whistle-blowing activity. Rao alleges that the retaliatory actions and harassment included reducing her work responsibilities, and harassing her through aggressive, threatening conduct to prevent her from carrying out her statutory job duties.
Jersey City school district hires interim business administrator; judge asked to toss former BA’s lawsuit
The Jersey City school district has brought on a new business administrator and has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by current Business Administrator Regina Robinson, who has taken a leave. At a Sept. 12 board of education special meeting, the school board approved Dennis Frohnapfel as the...
fox5ny.com
Huge tree falls in Jersey City
A massive tree fell and crushed a car on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning. The tree damaged two other cars and caused a power pole to tilt.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County announces plans to construct modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Oct. 13 that plans to construct a larger, modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Branch Brook Park are underway. The project includes demolishing the existing Cherry Blossom Welcome Center and replacing it with a new, 11,000-square-foot structure. “Every...
Bragg indicts developers accused of fraud in affordable housing program
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged multiple developers with fraud. Developers are accused of flouting laws under the controversial 421-a tax break. [ more › ]
jerseydigs.com
Choc•O•Pain Set to Open Fifth Location in Journal Square, Jersey City
A Parisian-style bakery that has expanded significantly over the last decade will be joining the Journal Square revitalization party as Choc•O•Pain will be bringing their newest café to a modern development. Owner Clemence Danko has announced that Choc•O•Pain will be opening later this month inside a 99-unit...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
