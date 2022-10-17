ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rents can’t go up more than 3% in this N.J. city as council adopts new rent control rules

For the first time in more than 30 years, the Perth Amboy city council voted last week to slow down the rate of rent increases for tenants. In previous years, Perth Amboy landlords could raise rents by 5% annually under the city’s rent control rules. But under a new ordinance approved last week, tenants will only see a maximum increase of 3% at the end of their lease — or a maximum of a 2.5% hike if they also pay their unit’s water bill.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

First Phase of Jersey City’s Bayfront Heads Towards Groundbreaking

The initial portion at one of the largest revitalization efforts in the country has final approvals in place as a joint venture will break ground next year on a mixed-income development at Jersey City’s massive Bayfront property. During their October 11 meeting, the planning board unanimously approved the first...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
brownstoner.com

Mayor Proposes Zoning Code Amendments to Turn New York Into ‘City of Yes’

Mayor Eric Adams has proposed three sprawling amendments to the city’s zoning code that he said will transform the Big Apple from a mess of red tape to a “City of Yes.”. The amendments are aimed at making it easier for the public to do business in the city, along with spurring housing development and easing the transition to clean energy. The proposals range from eliminating restrictions on rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to removing antiquated dancing restrictions, to limiting existing parking requirements for new residential development.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, eviction

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing and surging rents. Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New York City Planning Commission, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the issue. “The conversation right now is saying that there is a housing shortage and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Bill aimed at disrupting supply chain of illegal catalytic converter trade OK’d by NJ Senate

A bill aimed at curtailing the illegal but lucrative catalytic converter trade has been approved by the state Senate,. Sponsored by Sens. Sandra Cunningham, D-Jersey City, and Nellie Pou, D-Paterson, the legislation (S-249) would require operators of scrap metal businesses to only purchase used catalytic converters from individuals who are able to provide the VIN of the car the part was taken from and either the title or registration, a receipt from a repair or a bill of sale.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair CFO Sues Town of Montclair and Town Manager, Citing Harassment, Whistleblower Retaliation

Montclair, NJ – It looks like Montclair has a very big problem at the top. Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao has filed a complaint against the Township of Montclair and Township Manager Timothy Stafford, alleging that the defendants took retaliatory actions against her for engaging in whistle-blowing activity. Rao alleges that the retaliatory actions and harassment included reducing her work responsibilities, and harassing her through aggressive, threatening conduct to prevent her from carrying out her statutory job duties.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
fox5ny.com

Huge tree falls in Jersey City

A massive tree fell and crushed a car on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning. The tree damaged two other cars and caused a power pole to tilt.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County announces plans to construct modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Oct. 13 that plans to construct a larger, modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Branch Brook Park are underway. The project includes demolishing the existing Cherry Blossom Welcome Center and replacing it with a new, 11,000-square-foot structure. “Every...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Choc•O•Pain Set to Open Fifth Location in Journal Square, Jersey City

A Parisian-style bakery that has expanded significantly over the last decade will be joining the Journal Square revitalization party as Choc•O•Pain will be bringing their newest café to a modern development. Owner Clemence Danko has announced that Choc•O•Pain will be opening later this month inside a 99-unit...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy