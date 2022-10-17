Read full article on original website
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Sam Westmoreland dead aged 19: Mississippi State football star passes away as cause of death remains mystery
MISSISSIPPI State University offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at 19. The school announced Westmoreland's death on Wednesday, however, a cause of death was not disclosed. "The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said in a statement. "Sam was...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans. In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd. "I just wanted to come on here and say that...
College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
Everything Chip Kelly said about Oregon during his weekly press conference
Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock or are younger than eight years old, you know what Chip Kelly accomplished during his time at Oregon. While on the Duck sideline, everyone was a faceless opponent and no game was more important than any other game. But over the years, Kelly’s stance on that might have changed, or possibly Oregon is just different since he actually wore green and yellow for a few years. He had plenty of positive things to say about the Ducks in his weekly press conference leading up to the game featuring two Top 10 teams. Although he spread...
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Checking in on potential Pac-12 expansion targets
There are a handful of potential targets that could be great fits for the Pac-12
ESPN's Computer Believes 3 Teams Can Finish Undefeated
The college football season is seven weeks old, but there's still plenty more football to play. With the schedule starting to wind down the an emphasis being placed on the college football playoff, it's time to look at ESPN's Football Power Index. The FPI is a computer-based model that makes projections for every college football team.
Top 50 DL Daevin Hobbs sets announcement date
One of the fastest risers in the rankings in the last six months set his announcement date. Concord (N.C.) Robinson defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs will make his college pick known Nov. 25 at 1:30 pm. The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Hobbs, who is rated the No. 37 player in 247Sports' rankings, has...
ESPN’s College GameDay has its new resident jackass — and he’s not the worst
In its heyday, College GameDay was the de facto No. 2 studio show behind Inside the NBA. Pregame shows are notorious for filling the air time with a panel of experts struggling to find opportunities to make points or move the conversation into a meaningful discussion. I challenge you to watch the Sunday NFL shows on ESPN, CBS, Fox, or the NFL Network for more than 15 minutes without audibly screaming, “Oh my god, who the fuck cares?!” 17 times.
Danny Kanell Poses Hypothetical College Football Playoff With 3 ACC Teams
In the 8 years since college football switched from the BCS format, no singular conference has admitted more than two teams in a season into the four-team College Football Playoff. However, CBS Sports' Danny Kanell presented an interesting hypothetical this morning when he tried to make a ...
Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 8 games, predicts two major upsets
Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 8, including choosing the winner of multiple Top 25 showdowns and the biggest games the SEC has to offer. Evidently, the former Florida leader believes there will be some upsets this weekend, predicting plenty of chaos to ensue in Week 8. Check out Mullen’s picks below, where the results will have major College Football Playoff ramifications if they were to come true.
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
College football expansion: Update on when Texas, Oklahoma will join SEC
Texas and Oklahoma hatched a plan to jump ship from the Big 12 and join the SEC in the latest phase of college football expansion and realignment. The only question was: when? According to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, the schools are set to remain in the conference through the league's ...
Four-star OL recruit flips back to Tigers
A 2023 recruit has decided to stay with Clemson following his decision last week to pursue other options. Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he had re-committed to the Tigers despite decommiting last week due to family reasons prior to his visit at Florida State for their matchup with Clemson. The Peach State native had originally verbally committed to the Tigers back on July 5 after attending junior day last spring. “After a long time thinking, praying and reconsidering my family and I have decided that I will stay and continue to be committed to Clemson University,”...
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Prediction News
This past weekend, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Penn State Nittany Lions in a highly-anticipated matchup of unbeaten Big Ten teams. Before the big game, Big Noon Kickoff analyst Urban Meyer made an interesting prediction about this contest. “We all agree Penn State will shut down — or slow down...
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
Women's College Basketball Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Released
It is AP poll week in college basketball. The men's preseason top 25 dropped yesterday, with the women's coming out this afternoon. Not surprisingly, South Carolina is atop the rankings. The Gamecocks are the defending national champions and have been to back-to-back Final Fours. Dawn Staley's team is followed by...
