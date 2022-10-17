Read full article on original website
Despite record flooding, new neighborhoods may not be added to flood zone following Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters are finally going down across most of Central Florida, but the work is just getting started for county engineers tasked with determining whether new areas need to be added to FEMA flood maps. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigative Reporter Karla...
DeSantis delaying property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
Video: DeSantis extending property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying property tax payments for some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com) Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying...
fox35orlando.com
Ian Disaster Assistance: Hurricane victims seeking help aside from FEMA weeks after storm
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla - "See, the electricity box is underwater right there," Marguerite Anderson shows us pictures of the damage left behind at her Winter Springs home from Hurricane Ian. Anderson continues, "I couldn’t even go outside, you know, I had to wear boots." Three weeks after the hurricane, and she’s one of many still in need of help.
University of Florida
Seminole County Disaster SNAP Benefits
The impacts of Hurricane Ian are still being felt by many in Seminole County. This is why it is important for residents to understand what resources are available for them and their neighbors. On October 7th, 2022 the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that some residents may be eligible to...
Bay News 9
Some Good Samaritan Society residents told flood damaged units won't be repaired
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents in almost half the neighborhoods of a senior living community in Osceola County are learning their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired. "Unsafe” units in almost six Kissimmee Village neighborhoods won’t be repaired, according to Good Samaritan Society. “I could almost cry because...
Bay News 9
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
wmfe.org
To infinity, and beyond: NeoCity in Kissimmee gets a boost from American Rescue Plan
Osceola County’s tech district is getting a nearly $51 million boost Friday from an American Rescue Plan grant. The federal dollars will almost double the capacity of NeoCity’s microchip manufacturing facility. The microchips are used by NASA and other aerospace companies in the area. Congressman Darren Soto says...
volusia.org
Ian Update 60: Residents can apply for assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian may apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
Parramore homeowners bombarded by investor offers to buy their homes
ORLANDO, Fla. — Homeownership in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood is trending down, with more than 90% of the people there being renters. And some people are concerned that that number could get even higher as investors and developers continue to buy up property in the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Downtown Sanford businesses eager to serve customers as nearby flooding persists
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford's businesses have a message for anyone looking to drop by: they're open for business. The historic flooding all up and down the St. Johns River in Seminole County is still an issue for some, but not for the majority of the business community. Lake Monroe...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County included in Phase Two D-SNAP Benefits Program
Orange County residents are now able to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Phase Two opened Monday, October 17th, for Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not currently receiving...
fox35orlando.com
Why cold front over Florida is having negative impact on St. Johns River flooding
SANFORD, Fla. - While some are rejoicing the cool fall-like temperatures, the wind coming in from the North, bringing in this cooler weather, is having a negative impact on the St. Johns River. In the United States, the St. Johns River is one of the few rivers that run from...
fox35orlando.com
Flagler County sees over $10M in residential damages, among 'catastrophic coastal erosion' after Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis along with FEMA visited Flagler County Sunday to get a firsthand look at the damages to the beachside and to access the overall damage Hurricane Ian made to the county. Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord provided the overall damage assessment of...
‘How could this be allowed’: Homeowners furious over Florida law they say is unfair
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two families in Brevard County claim they paid for new roofs and then faced foreclosure threats because the roofing company didn’t pay its bills. A Florida law allows suppliers not paid by contractors to place liens against homeowners, who are then forced to pay twice or possibly lose their homes.
Orange County apartment complex residents given days to move out after flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents at one Orange County apartment complex learned Friday they have just seven days to turn in their keys. The order came after flooding from Hurricane Ian left their apartments full of mold and mildew. Some of the residents at Sumerset Apartments on Lee Rd....
New ramp connects drivers on westbound I-4 to SR-429 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new ramp from westbound Interstate 4 to State Road 429 is a critical connection for drivers to get to the theme parks or even Tampa. The Florida Department of Transportation said the new ramp will relieve congestion and reduce commute times. FDOT officials are...
flaglerlive.com
Harborside Tower in Dispute: Palm Coast and Developer Still Far Apart Over Allowable Number of Apartments
Last month the Palm Coast planning board tabled until Wednesday a developer’s request to build an 80-foot apartment tower and add 432 apartments and housing units at the Harborside marina, next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing 72-apartment tower. (See: “Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay.”)
2 accused of defrauding $47K from Lowe’s stores in refund scheme spanning 8 Florida counties
Two men were accused of stealing from Florida Lowe's Home Improvement stores in an eight-county "crime spree".
WESH
Customers who were sold watered-down gas at Orlando gas station want to be reimbursed
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, WESH 2 News reported that the Chevron Stop N Go on East Colonial was ordered by the Florida Department of Agriculture to stop selling gas. Documents revealed at least six drivers complained after their cars suffered damage from gas contaminated with water. One driver...
