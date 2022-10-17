ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County Disaster SNAP Benefits

The impacts of Hurricane Ian are still being felt by many in Seminole County. This is why it is important for residents to understand what resources are available for them and their neighbors. On October 7th, 2022 the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that some residents may be eligible to...
volusia.org

Ian Update 60: Residents can apply for assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian may apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County included in Phase Two D-SNAP Benefits Program

Orange County residents are now able to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Phase Two opened Monday, October 17th, for Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not currently receiving...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Harborside Tower in Dispute: Palm Coast and Developer Still Far Apart Over Allowable Number of Apartments

Last month the Palm Coast planning board tabled until Wednesday a developer’s request to build an 80-foot apartment tower and add 432 apartments and housing units at the Harborside marina, next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing 72-apartment tower. (See: “Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay.”)
PALM COAST, FL

