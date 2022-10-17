Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
Central Illinois Proud
Targeted investigation leads to 9 drug dealing arrests
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three agencies conducted a months-long investigation targeting methamphetamine dealers within Fulton County. As a result, nine arrests have been made, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Police Department, and West Central Illinois Task Force worked together...
starvedrock.media
Princeton Woman Sent To Prison For Dealing Heroin
A convicted felon from Princeton is headed back to prison. Twenty-three-year-old Jasmine Storm was sentenced Wednesday in Bureau County Court to 6 years in prison following a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Back in May, Tri-DENT members heard Storm took a train to Chicago to pick up drugs. When arriving back in Princeton, she was busted for dealing heroin.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in 2021 street racing crash with school bus
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has filed a host of charges against a Peoria man listed in jail records as homeless, after a street racing incident last year that left three people injured. The grand jury Tuesday charged now-18-year-old Jayshawn Ivy with three counts of Aggravated...
ourquadcities.com
Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot
A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
25newsnow.com
Federal grand jury indicts five Peorians for wire fraud related to Paycheck Protection Program
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five Peoria residents were indicted Tuesday with fraud relating to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Kendall Mack, 25, was charged with two counts of wire fraud and two counts of false statements. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred between April and September 2021 in Peoria County.
starvedrock.media
Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business
Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14
Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
KWQC
Mercer Co. woman charged with animal abuse pleads not guilty to communicating with a witness
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County woman facing animal cruelty charges after investigators found nearly 200 dogs on her property plead not guilty on Tuesday to communicating with a witness about the case. Karen Plambeck, 59, of rural Sherrard, appeared at the Mercer County courthouse Tuesday morning and...
1470 WMBD
Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test
DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
1470 WMBD
Three injured in Woodford County crash
GOODFIELD, Ill. – Authorities in Woodford County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured three people. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says it happened after 11 A.M. Thursday near the intersection of Route 117 and County Road 475, inbetween Goodfield and Eureka. One of the two cars rolled over.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday
GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria body identified as missing man
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley has released the identity of a body located in a wooded area near Colombia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, the body was identified as 62-year-old Kevin Harlan of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Family...
KWQC
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue. ESCP is a contract metal fabrication...
wcbu.org
Man found dead in East Peoria identified as Florida resident
A man found dead Monday in a wooded area along Columbia Street in East Peoria has been identified as a 62-year-old Florida resident. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Kevin Harlan of Jacksonville Beach had been reported missing from North Pekin in April. Family members say Harlan had been living...
wjbc.com
Stanford Police asking for help in identifying alleged theft suspect
STANFORD – Stanford Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person allegedly involved in several burglaries and thefts. Police say the person, described as a white male, around six feet in height, is allegedly involved in thefts in Stanford and Hopedale. Stanford Chief of Police...
1 stabbed in family fight in Kewanee
A man is recovering today after he was stabbed by a young relative in Kewanee over the weekend. Kewanee police officers were called to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on October 15th at about 11:31 p.m. for a disturbance involving a stabbing. When they arrived, they located an 18-year-old man lying in the […]
starvedrock.media
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
KWQC
Galesburg BMWED leader reacts as union heads back to the bargaining table with BNSF
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The third-largest railroad union in the country rejected its tentative agreement with BNSF railway last week, renewing the possibility of a major railway strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division represents more than 11,000 maintenance workers who repair the tracks trains travel on. On...
