wkzo.com
One person needing emergency extraction from vehicle in Allegan County crash
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with Hamilton Fire and First Responders were called to the scene of a crash where they had to extract a passenger trapped inside one of the vehicles involved. It happened around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, October 19 on Lincoln...
wkzo.com
Man seriously injured in St. Joseph County hit-and-run: Deputies searching for suspect vehicle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies are looking for a vehicle they believe to have been involved in an early morning hit-and-run incident that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies were called to US-12 near Riverside Drive in Mottville Township...
WNDU
Pedestrian seriously hurt in St. Joe Co., Mich., hit-and-run crash, search for suspect vehicle underway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. Deputies were dispatched around 5:35 a.m. to U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive in Mottville Township for an injured pedestrian in the...
Woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 39-year-old Three Rivers woman was killed Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a head-on crash on U.S. 131 at Dickinson Road. The victim’s name has not been released. A witness pulled the other driver out of his burning pickup truck, state police said. The...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County deputies searching for vehicle involved in hit and run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run Thursday morning that left a White Pigeon man with life-threatening injuries. At 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies were called to U.S. 12, near Riverside Drive, for an injured...
wtvbam.com
Quincy man injured in Hillsdale County crash
ALLEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Hillsdale County’s Allen Township. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Paul Albert Adair Blossom of Hillsdale was traveling east near Hog Creek Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 81-year-old David Carlton Booher of Quincy.
MSP: One dead in crash on US-131 near White Pigeon
A woman died in a crash near White Pigeon Wednesday, police say.
WNDU
3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
Aero Med helicopter called to serious crash near Hamilton
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- One person was seriously injured in a crash between a van and car near Hamilton. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said a car was going south on M-40 at 130th Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 when the driver attempted a left turn. Deputies said...
abc57.com
Two injured when vehicle crashes into home and sparks fire in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Two people were injured when a car crashed into a home in the 1300 block of Barron Lake Road early Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m., a 33-year-old man was driving south on Barron Lake Road when his vehicle rear...
abc57.com
Three arrested after excavator is stolen from Wabash County, one arrested on warrants
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing an excavator from Wabash County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. A fourth person was arrested on active warrants. On Tuesday, deputies were told that an excavator stolen out of Wabash County that same morning could possibly be...
WWMTCw
Baroda man injured after crashing car in Cass County
POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Baroda man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car in Pokagon Township Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo crash: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. Alex Foster, 18, was driving east on Peavine Street when he lost...
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
wkzo.com
No injuries in fire at Kalamazoo home Tuesday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Despite lots of heavy smoke, there were no injuries in a fire at a Kalamazoo home Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1400 block of North Edwards Street for a report of a home on fire. When KDPS officers arrived, heavy smoke was observed coming from the second story and eaves of the home.
abc57.com
Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
95.3 MNC
Three people arrested after bullets strike home in Marshall County
Gunshots that struck a home resulted in three arrests in Marshall County. The gunfire happened around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, in the 19000 block of 4B Road. The home was hit several times, with one of the bullets hitting a bedroom window where some children were sleeping. One...
abc57.com
Man charged with armed robbery of auto parts store
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man is accused of robbing an employee of an auto parts store at gunpoint, according to court records. On October 17, South Bend Police responded to O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Lincolnway West for a report of a robbery. The employee told police two men...
abc57.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing phone from casino patron
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a cell phone a patron dropped on the floor of the South Bend Casino, according to court records. On October 19, Pokagon Tribal Police received reports of a stolen phone at the Four Winds Casino. When officers...
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police: Help identify individuals in shooting investigation
The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help in attempting to identify these individuals as part of a shooting investigation from earlier this month. The incident occurred on October 7, 2022, outside the 7-Eleven at 429 N. Main St. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify...
