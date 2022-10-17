KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Despite lots of heavy smoke, there were no injuries in a fire at a Kalamazoo home Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1400 block of North Edwards Street for a report of a home on fire. When KDPS officers arrived, heavy smoke was observed coming from the second story and eaves of the home.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO