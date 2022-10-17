ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Quincy man injured in Hillsdale County crash

ALLEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Hillsdale County’s Allen Township. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Paul Albert Adair Blossom of Hillsdale was traveling east near Hog Creek Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 81-year-old David Carlton Booher of Quincy.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WNDU

3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
GOSHEN, IN
WWMTCw

Baroda man injured after crashing car in Cass County

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Baroda man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car in Pokagon Township Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo crash: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. Alex Foster, 18, was driving east on Peavine Street when he lost...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

No injuries in fire at Kalamazoo home Tuesday afternoon

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Despite lots of heavy smoke, there were no injuries in a fire at a Kalamazoo home Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1400 block of North Edwards Street for a report of a home on fire. When KDPS officers arrived, heavy smoke was observed coming from the second story and eaves of the home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Man charged with armed robbery of auto parts store

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man is accused of robbing an employee of an auto parts store at gunpoint, according to court records. On October 17, South Bend Police responded to O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Lincolnway West for a report of a robbery. The employee told police two men...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man arrested after allegedly stealing phone from casino patron

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a cell phone a patron dropped on the floor of the South Bend Casino, according to court records. On October 19, Pokagon Tribal Police received reports of a stolen phone at the Four Winds Casino. When officers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
HARTFORD, MI
22 WSBT

Elkhart Police: Help identify individuals in shooting investigation

The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help in attempting to identify these individuals as part of a shooting investigation from earlier this month. The incident occurred on October 7, 2022, outside the 7-Eleven at 429 N. Main St. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy