Boulder, CO

K99

6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir

Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Elton John brings surprise stop of final tour to Denver in 2 weeks

DENVER (KDVR) — Sir Elton John is saying farewell to the yellow brick road one last time in Denver, and the best part is you won’t have to wait long to see the show. Ball Arena made a surprise announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday that the Rocket Man himself will be back in Denver in just two weeks on Friday, Nov. 4.
DENVER, CO
K99

Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
COLORADO STATE
9News

Elton John adds Denver concert to farewell tour

DENVER — Elton John is returning to the Mile High City next month for a concert as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.'. The 'Rocket Man' will perform his 15th concert in Denver at Ball Arena on Friday, November 4. Fans can sign up...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 21-23

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is ready for Halloween!. This weekend offers dozens of Halloween and fall harvest events for kids and adults. Soak in autumn this weekend at one of dozens of corn mazes and haunted houses, or at an autumn festivals in Westminster, Colorado Springs and Denver. The Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are all in action in the Mile High City.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Burned home in Golden listed for $840,000

A home in Golden that appears to be burned has been listed for $840,000. Actually, the lot is what is being sold, but it appears the new owners would have to demolish the burned-out house that is there. It's no surprise that property in Colorado is at a premium and this latest listing on Zillow is no exception. The lot is listed at 17412 W. 17th Place in Golden. It shows several pictures of the property, including how badly the house has been damaged, apparently from a fire. The roof is charred and parts of the walls have collapsed onto the floor. The listing states, "Build your dream home on this well-located lot with spectacular Colorado Mountain Views."It also includes details like, "all utilities are installed but turned off" and "the foundation can be used for the new home."So far, the property has been listed for one week and is still available. 
GOLDEN, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree

This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Spot Check: Why Santiago's Isn't on Our Best Green Chile List

Every year, when Westword releases its annual list of the ten best places to find green chile in Denver, readers get hot about any of their favorites that were left off. One spot that gets a lot of love is Santiago's, a homegrown chain that started in 1991 and now has 29 company- and franchise-owned locations in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
K99

Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE

