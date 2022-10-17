First-of-its-kind homeless shelter for men comes to St. Charles County

A first-of-its-kind resource is available in St. Charles County: a homeless program for men.

The President of Faith Haven House, Dareth Jones, said this shelter felt necessary because often at other shelters, men would ask for a place to stay but there would be nowhere to put them.

"They had either just gotten out of the hospital or just came into the area, and we always had to tell them no," Jeffers said.

She said the shelter is mainly focusing on housing, clothing and food needs to help men get back on their feet. Faith Haven House can currently take in six men at a time.

Jeffers told KMOX that a key to getting the shelter running and thriving is having enough volunteers.

"It's finding enough volunteers to come alongside demand, provide encouragement, and just teaching and accountability while they're learning all of these new things," she said. "And also finding those people who are patient with them because there's going to be setbacks when you're learning all of these new things and trying to figure out how to manage life again, essentially."

Hear more about Faith Haven House and learn how to get involved:

