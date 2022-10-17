ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Trubisky was benched after 'confrontation' with WR Johnson

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

If Kenny Pickett, currently in concussion protocol, is unable to play on Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami and Mitch Trubisky does, and does well, there could once again be a quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh.

But according to the Post-Gazette , before he was benched in Week Four, there was an incident with Diontae Johnson

Steelers insider Gerry Dulac says multiple sources say Trubisky got into a “confrontation” with the wide receiver at halftime during the game against the New York Jets.

“Johnson begin yelling at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, even though Johnson had a pass skip off his hands that resulted in an interception,” said Dulac.

Johnson was also was unable to keep both feet inbounds that would’ve led to a Steelers first half touchdown.

It was only then that Kenny Pickett was told he would be starting the second half.

Trubisky targeted Johnson once on Sunday against Tampa Bay by Trubisky with no catches.

After the game, Johnson spoke about Trubisky and it didn’t sound like there was still bad blood between the two.

CORRECTION: An early version of this story said Trubisky was benched because of the incident. It is not known if the confrontation had anything to do with Pickett taking over in the second half against New York

Pittsburgh, PA
