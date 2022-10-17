ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Registration now open for Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving Basket Drive

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Registration is now open for this year’s Thanksgiving Basket Drive at the Goodman Community Center.

The 34th-annual drive will provide families in need with the food and fixings to make a full Thanksgiving meal at home. This year, the Goodman Community Center hopes to distribute a total of 4,000 meals.

With rising inflation, the center is seeing an increase in the utilization of its food pantry. At the same time, the cost of each meal basket is expected to increase from $70 to $80, making donations that much more important, food pantry manager Francesca Frisque said.

Those who can’t donate money can help in other ways, including hosting a food drive or volunteering to help with food sorting and distribution, she added.

“It’s also a really fun event for people to help out. There’s folks that do an annual food drive every year or volunteer as a family every year, so it’s really an event that a lot of our community looks forward to,” Frisque said.

Families who register to receive a basket will get them the weekend before Thanksgiving. Registration, which is open for any current Dane County resident, closes Oct. 28.

To learn more about the program, including how to register to receive a basket and how to make a donation, click here .

