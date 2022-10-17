White House Covid Czar Calls on Seniors to Get Omicron Booster Now — It ‘Literally Could Save Your Life'

Read full article on original website
Related
Processed Meats a Greater Cancer Concern Than Weed-Killer Ingredient Found in High Numbers on Midwest Plants, According to Chicago's Top Doctor
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
Doctor Reports Skin Cancer Diagnoses Have ‘Gone Up Significantly,' Urges Skin Checks
A Chicago-area doctor warned about a rise in skin cancer diagnoses in recent months as she urged people to get their skin checked routinely, with early detection key to survival rates. Dr. Amy Derick, a dermatologist and Medical Director of Derick Dermatology, said melanoma and other skin cancer diagnoses have...
The Federal Reserve Is Coming For Your Next Raise
Your own paycheck is a battleground in the fight over inflation.
FDA Panel Wants Removal of Unproven Pregnancy Drug Meant to Prevent Premature Births
Federal health advisers have concluded that a drug intended to prevent premature births hasn't been shown to work, clearing the way for U.S. regulators to follow through on a long-delayed effort to get it off the market. The Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel voted 14-1 Wednesday that the injectable...
‘Unbelievable Surge': Chicago-Area Doctors Report Rise in RSV, Respiratory Cases in Kids
Doctors in the Chicago area are reporting a rapid surge in respiratory illnesses, including RSV, in children, which is putting hospitals on high alert as beds fill up earlier than usual and cases shift from what many have come to expect during cold and flu season. "The region is facing...
Kakao Co-CEO Resigns After Mass Outage Locked 53 Million Users Out
"I feel the heavy burden of responsibility over this incident and will step down from my position as CEO and lead the emergency disaster task force overseeing the aftermath of the incident," co-CEO Namkoong Whon said at a press conference. His resignation comes after a fire at a data center...
Pentagon to Help Troops Seeking Abortions in States Where They're Now Illegal
The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal, according to a new department policy released Thursday. The military will also increase privacy protections for those seeking care. The order issued by Defense...
TikTok says it has never been used to target specific people after Forbes reported the app would be used to monitor some individuals' locations
ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, planned to use the app to monitor the locations of some American individuals, Forbes reported.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0