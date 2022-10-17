ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Plans unveiled for Garibaldi depot development

During a gala event held October 15th at Pacific Restaurant in downtown Tillamook, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad revealed their “Pathway to the Future; Gateway to the Past” campaign. When completed, the project will revamp the Garibaldi boarding area with the construction of a Southern Pacific style depot, a bathroom block, and a water tower complex as well as improved crossings and parking. Local businesses as well as individuals will have the opportunity to help OCSR make this dream a reality through the purchase of pavers to be used in the project. Pavers are available in a variety of sizes and price ranges from 4x8 for $250 to 24x24 for $5000. There is even an option for someone to purchase a granite bench for $10,000. Current plans call for the water tower plaza to be constructed in 2023 with the depot plaza project slated for 2024.
GARIBALDI, OR
