Read full article on original website
Related
Global Supply Chain Woes Have Seen ‘Huge Improvement,' Flexport Founder Says
Global supply chain woes have eased ahead of the holiday season, Flexport founder and co-CEO Ryan Petersen said. Logistics challenges have seen "huge improvement," he said, as ports are less congested and the cost of shipping goods has fallen significantly this year. Flexport topped this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.
Renewed Threat of Rail Strike Has Supply Chain Managers Ramping Up Contingency Plans
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
Processed Meats a Greater Cancer Concern Than Weed-Killer Ingredient Found in High Numbers on Midwest Plants, According to Chicago's Top Doctor
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
Kakao Co-CEO Resigns After Mass Outage Locked 53 Million Users Out
"I feel the heavy burden of responsibility over this incident and will step down from my position as CEO and lead the emergency disaster task force overseeing the aftermath of the incident," co-CEO Namkoong Whon said at a press conference. His resignation comes after a fire at a data center...
Railroad Companies Reject Union's Sick Time Demands, Raising Chance of Strike
The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads took the unusual step of issuing a statement late Wednesday rejecting the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes...
Facebook Shuttle Bus Drivers Are Losing Their Jobs as Meta Slashes Costs and Employees Stay Home
Meta is cutting back on its shuttle bus usage, leaving contractors on the verge of losing their jobs. Multiple contracting firms say they'll have to cut a significant number of workers in November. Local union leaders say drivers plan to fight back by protesting the cuts. Facebook's plans to cut...
Vista's Robert Smith Says Investing in DEI Businesses Vitally Important in a Bear Market
Robert F. Smith, chairman and CEO at Vista Equity Partners, said investing in businesses and managers that emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion remains vital, especially in a bear market. The billionaire investor, who spoke with CNBC's Frank Holland at the Disruptor 50 Summit, said that venture capital and private equity...
Plans unveiled for Garibaldi depot development
During a gala event held October 15th at Pacific Restaurant in downtown Tillamook, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad revealed their “Pathway to the Future; Gateway to the Past” campaign. When completed, the project will revamp the Garibaldi boarding area with the construction of a Southern Pacific style depot, a bathroom block, and a water tower complex as well as improved crossings and parking. Local businesses as well as individuals will have the opportunity to help OCSR make this dream a reality through the purchase of pavers to be used in the project. Pavers are available in a variety of sizes and price ranges from 4x8 for $250 to 24x24 for $5000. There is even an option for someone to purchase a granite bench for $10,000. Current plans call for the water tower plaza to be constructed in 2023 with the depot plaza project slated for 2024.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0