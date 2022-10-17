Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Kawhi Leonard’s Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. Kawhi Leonard is a very eccentric guy in the NBA, he's just a different type of guy with different types of answers. The Clippers are facing the Lakers on Thursday, so when Kawhi was asked if he watched the Lakers face the Warriors on opening night, he had a different type of answer.
NBC Sports
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''
Kings coach Mike Brown says his team has playoff aspirations.
NBC Sports
What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique
At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. "They're not rings. They're medallions. I don't know how anybody can put that on their finger."
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson on Warriors possibly breaking up: 'You never know what happens'
The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener on Tuesday night. Repeating in the NBA is never easy, and the Warriors have a lot of work ahead of them this year. Beyond that, contract woes and internal strife are a threat to...
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
NBC Sports
Why Lowe believes Warriors trading Draymond 'will not happen'
It appears that Draymond Green is not going anywhere in the wake of his incident involving teammate Jordan Poole. Before the Warriors' 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe told former coach Jeff Van Gundy the most likely outcome.
Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Not Suspended
The Golden State Warriors chose not to suspend Draymond Green for opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers
NBC Sports
WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener
There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid holding his arm on a rebound attempt. Smart, clearly in pain, grabbed Embiid's leg and caused the Sixers big man to slip, leading to a minor scuffle. C's star Jaylen Brown quickly entered the fracas and had words for Embiid before the two sides were separated.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
Classic Klay moment, JP meme highlight Warriors' ring ceremony
Klay Thompson is known for hitting timely shots as a key cog in Golden State's championship runs. However, before he received his fourth NBA championship ring, the Warriors star shot his shot a little too early. After speaking to the fans at Chase Center about how he and Kevon Looney...
NBC Sports
Russell Westbrook says coming off bench led to hamstring tweak in preseason game
Russell Westbrook started in the Lakers’ opening-night loss to the Warriors. There had been a question if he would even play in the opener after Westbrook tweaked his hamstring just five minutes into the Lakers’ final preseason game, the one game where Westbrook came off the bench. Did...
NBC Sports
Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
NBC Sports
Broncos had 151 penalty yards, Chargers had 89, for most-penalized game of the season
The Broncos and Chargers played one of the sloppiest games of this NFL season on Monday night. Denver finished with 10 penalties for 151 yards while Los Angeles had nine penalties for 89 yards. The Broncos’ total was the most of any individual team this year, and the combined total of 240 penalty yards was the most in any game this year.
NBC Sports
Steph's funny response to waking up Canon on D-Lee's game-winner
Steph Curry isn't following Kawhi Leonard's path of not watching NBA games in their downtime. Curry was pumped for his brother-in-law and former Warriors teammate Damion Lee, whose off-balance shot near the baseline gave the Suns a two-point lead and helped seal the 107-105 win for the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
Darvin Ham Had A Simple Message For Lakers When Facing Clippers: "Contest Without Fouling"
In their closely contested loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, coach Darvin Ham had a message for his players with the line contest without fouling.
NBC Sports
What we learned about Wizards' rotation in first win
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. held out as long as he possibly could, all preseason long deflecting questions about what his starting lineup and rotation would be to open the year. That made Wednesday night the big reveal, as he had no choice but to put it all on display in their first regular season game.
NBC Sports
Lacob explains why Draymond wasn't suspended for punching JP
Draymond Green will start for the Warriors in their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center, and that's because he wasn't suspended for punching Jordan Poole during practice on Oct. 5. Warriors CEO Joe Lacob joined "Warriors Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area shortly...
NBC Sports
Stunner: 49ers reportedly trade for McCaffrey from Panthers
It appears that the 49ers have a new offensive weapon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday evening, citing sources, that San Francisco is acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers were rumored to be one of the team's interested in acquiring McCaffrey prior to the NFL's Nov....
