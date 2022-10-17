ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums

With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Lucas Patrick Shares Frank Assessment of Offensive Line Play

Lucas Patrick: 'I haven’t been playing to my standards' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the new-look Bears offensive line from the middle, as the team’s new center. After Patrick injured his snapping hand, he found himself rotating into the offensive line at right guard however. When Cody Whitehair went down with a knee injury, Patrick moved to left guard. It didn’t matter which side Patrick played, however. He was ineffective regardless.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What is an Urban Heat Island and How is Chicago Affected?

While temperatures were at a brisk 33 degrees at O'Hare International Airport on Thursday morning, it was as cold as 27 degrees just 25 miles away at the National Weather Service's office in Romeoville, according to the NWS. At Aurora Municipal Airport, 30 miles to the west of O'Hare, temperatures...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine to Miss 2nd Straight Game for Injury Management

LaVine to miss 2nd straight game for injury management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls' two-time All-Star guard, is expected to make his season debut at Saturday's home opener versus the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Bulls said he'll miss his second straight game on Friday due to left knee injury management.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs Decreasing Season Ticket Prices for 2023 Season

Cubs decreasing 2023 season ticket prices originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After consecutive losing seasons, the Cubs are lowering season ticket prices for 2023. Cubs season ticket prices will decrease by an average of 5.1 percent for the 2023 season. It’s a range of a 2.7-6.7 percent decrease for the 22 unique seating sections, according to Cale Vennum — senior vice president of Marquee 360 who oversees ticket sales.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Violence Prevention Group Conducts Safety Patrols On The CTA

As crimes on CTA property continue to demand more public attention, local activist Tyrone Muhammad and his group hope to curb those incidents through strong grassroots action. “We just said that’s enough, enough is enough,” he said. “We need to do at least what we can in our efforts to make it safer for them for as long as we can.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Charged with Stealing Mail, USPS Mailbox Keys in Chicago

Federal charges have been filed against five people accused of stealing mail and possessing stolen U.S. Postal Service mailbox keys in Chicago. Their arrests were part of “Operation Broken Arrow,” an ongoing federal investigation into the thefts of postal keys and mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy