UniverSoul Circus Comes to West Pullman for Free Performance
The acclaimed UniverSoul Circus stopped by a gym on Chicago's South Side for a free performance in front of hundreds of kids and adults on Wednesday. The performers wowed the crowd with a two-hour show inside the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Chicago in West Pullman.
ESPN Says Red Wings ‘Executed' Retro Jersey Better Than Blackhawks
ESPN: Detroit 'executed' retro jersey better than Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, ESPN ranked all 32 jerseys from the NHL's release of this season's reverse retro jerseys. According to the ranking, the Blackhawks came in 22nd. Attached to the ranking, it writes the Red Wings –...
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
Suburban Man Witnesses, Records Brazen Carjacking on Dan Ryan Expressway
An ironworker from Joliet has heard stories about people being carjacked in Chicago before, but he never imagined he'd be a witness to one on a Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway. "I wish that guy was off the streets, seeing how he could have hurt somebody really bad,...
Chicago Has 3 of the ‘Best Gay Bars in America,' Esquire Says
Chicago is known for many things: hot dogs, jazz, architecture — you name it. Now, the city's getting recognition for boasting three of the best gay bars in the country, according to Esquire. The magazine's editorial staff curated a list of the "most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars," with...
Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums
With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
What Pritzker, Bailey Said on Crime, Abortion During Tuesday Gubernatorial Debate
Just three weeks before the Nov. 8 2022 midterm elections, Illinois' Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and gubernatorial Republican challenger State Sen. Darren Bailey faced off in their final televised debate Tuesday night, contrasting on issues ranging from crime, to abortion and more. Both candidates were fiercely critical of their...
Tavern on Rush Will Shut its Gold Coast Doors Earlier Than Expected
The closure of a popular restaurant in Chicago's Gold Coast is coming sooner than expected. Tavern on Rush initially revealed in August that it would cease its operations Jan. 1, 2023 after serving diners for 25 years. The stakehouse said the closure stemmed from the end of its lease at 1031 N. Rush St.
Northwestern Tackle Peter Skoronski Is a Player Bears Should Eye in the 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Offhandedly, many Bears’ fans wonder aloud whether or not Chicago’s rookie general manager Ryan Poles even likes, or wants Justin Fields as the team’s franchise quarterback. Considering the lack of protection and the...
Former Chicago Music Exec Pleads Guilty to Videotaping Women with Hidden Cameras
Michael Johnston, the former president of Schubas Tavern and Lincoln Hall, has pleaded guilty to felony charges of secretly videotaping three women in the nude. Johnston, 39, was also the CEO of the AudioTree Music streaming service. He was fired from those jobs after NBC 5 Investigates reported on these allegations last year.
Bears' Lucas Patrick Shares Frank Assessment of Offensive Line Play
Lucas Patrick: 'I haven’t been playing to my standards' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the new-look Bears offensive line from the middle, as the team’s new center. After Patrick injured his snapping hand, he found himself rotating into the offensive line at right guard however. When Cody Whitehair went down with a knee injury, Patrick moved to left guard. It didn’t matter which side Patrick played, however. He was ineffective regardless.
What is an Urban Heat Island and How is Chicago Affected?
While temperatures were at a brisk 33 degrees at O'Hare International Airport on Thursday morning, it was as cold as 27 degrees just 25 miles away at the National Weather Service's office in Romeoville, according to the NWS. At Aurora Municipal Airport, 30 miles to the west of O'Hare, temperatures...
Bulls' Zach LaVine to Miss 2nd Straight Game for Injury Management
LaVine to miss 2nd straight game for injury management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls' two-time All-Star guard, is expected to make his season debut at Saturday's home opener versus the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Bulls said he'll miss his second straight game on Friday due to left knee injury management.
Police Board Member Votes For Evidentiary Hearings For Officer Who Fatally Shot Adam Toledo in 2021
Following a recommendation from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the Chicago Police Board has voted for a future hearing for officer Eric Stillman, who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo following a foot chase in Little Village on March 29, 2021. The decision comes six months after COPA announced the...
4 Times Last Weekend, Gunmen Approached People Near Wrigley Field, Forced Them Into Cars and Robbed Them: CPD
Four times last weekend, armed robbers approached people on the street near Wrigley Field, forced them into waiting cars, stole their wallets and phones and then dropped them off, according to a Chicago police alert. No injuries were reported in the robberies, which occurred during the early morning hours last...
Cubs Decreasing Season Ticket Prices for 2023 Season
Cubs decreasing 2023 season ticket prices originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After consecutive losing seasons, the Cubs are lowering season ticket prices for 2023. Cubs season ticket prices will decrease by an average of 5.1 percent for the 2023 season. It’s a range of a 2.7-6.7 percent decrease for the 22 unique seating sections, according to Cale Vennum — senior vice president of Marquee 360 who oversees ticket sales.
Violence Prevention Group Conducts Safety Patrols On The CTA
As crimes on CTA property continue to demand more public attention, local activist Tyrone Muhammad and his group hope to curb those incidents through strong grassroots action. “We just said that’s enough, enough is enough,” he said. “We need to do at least what we can in our efforts to make it safer for them for as long as we can.”
5 Charged with Stealing Mail, USPS Mailbox Keys in Chicago
Federal charges have been filed against five people accused of stealing mail and possessing stolen U.S. Postal Service mailbox keys in Chicago. Their arrests were part of “Operation Broken Arrow,” an ongoing federal investigation into the thefts of postal keys and mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois.
West Ridge Residents Unnerved After 3rd Fatal Shooting in Less Than a Week: ‘We Need More Security'
Zehra Parnaby said she had to muster the courage to step outside her West Ridge home after a fatal shooting occurred just a few feet from her door on the North Side on Tuesday. “I just really had to push myself to get out, and I didn’t want to walk...
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
