Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

5th annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam returns next weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam is set to return next week for its fifth year!. The event will have more than 2,500 registered Jeeps on-site and 100+ vendors, including food trucks. Jeep Enthusiasts can enjoy an obstacle course, live music, a beer garden, a...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach City Leaders Will Make An New Ordinance For Beaches

Myrtle Beach city leaders held a meeting to discuss what shade devices are allowed on local beaches. The discussion came about due to the popular use of wind shade devices. Currently, only round umbrellas with a diameter of 7.5 feet and children’s tents are allowed in commercial and residential areas.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
franchising.com

Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Myrtle Beach Restaurant

Restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways on Oct. 24. October 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite team when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux® makes its debut on Monday, Oct. 24.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Heritage Golf Group purchases Grande Dunes Members Club Myrtle Beach

Heritage Golf Group purchased Grande Dunes Members Club. The Grande Dunes Members Club is an exclusive, private club located within the Grande Dunes residential community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at 1580 Terra Verde Drive. Homes in the Grande Dunes run from $850,000 to $2.5 million. The Grande Dunes is...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
thededicatedhouse.com

The Pros and Cons of Buying an Oceanfront Condo in Myrtle Beach

Hello World! Welcome Friends! More and more people are choosing Myrtle Beach as their permanent abode. It is no longer for their quick holiday escapades, but something they want to be part of their lives forever. When considering relocating to Myrtle Beach, it is best to look at potential oceanfront condos for sale myrtle beach sc to call your future home, aside from getting acquainted with the area. A popular choice today, especially in the Grand Strand area, is oceanfront condominiums.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Midtown Motel purchased for $8.2 million. City now owns most of this block

The City of Myrtle Beach completed its purchase of the Midtown Motel and its related parcels for $8.2 million. The title is now docked stamped and the sale complete. The intentions of the City of Myrtle Beach are to own the entire square block from Ocean Boulevard on 7th North to 9th North running west to Highway 17 business.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach South Carolina Fall Things to Do 2022

If you’re already missing the summer months and still longing for warm coastal breezes and sunny days, look no further than Myrtle Beach for a fall getaway that is sure to keep that summer spirit alive with a seasonal twist. With 60 miles of beautiful coastline, a temperate climate,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Man transported from Myrtle Beach jail dies at hospital, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who was transported from the Myrtle Beach Dept. jail to an area hospital died Thursday, according to Horry County coroner Tamara Willard. NEW: Final review approved for Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach. Brandon Campbell, 30, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

