4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
wpde.com
5th annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam returns next weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam is set to return next week for its fifth year!. The event will have more than 2,500 registered Jeeps on-site and 100+ vendors, including food trucks. Jeep Enthusiasts can enjoy an obstacle course, live music, a beer garden, a...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee recommends allowing wind-driven shading devices on the beach
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee in a vote Wednesday asked city staff to come up with an ordinance to allow smaller wind-driven shading devices on the beach next year for a trial run. The committee asked staff to limit the size of the devices to no more than 80...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach committee discusses beach shade alternatives during peak season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It may be the off-season in the Grand Strand, but the Myrtle Beach Beach Advisory Committee is looking ahead to next summer. One hot topic at their latest meeting was what beachgoers can and cannot bring to the beach in order to stay in the shade.
wpde.com
Officials talk housing developments at The Market Common, other Myrtle Beach areas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The future of Horry County continues to not only grow and expand, but many businesses are requesting to update their exterior appearance to keep up with the perpetual developments happening across the county. The housing boom is on a steady increase and doesn't look...
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach City Leaders Will Make An New Ordinance For Beaches
Myrtle Beach city leaders held a meeting to discuss what shade devices are allowed on local beaches. The discussion came about due to the popular use of wind shade devices. Currently, only round umbrellas with a diameter of 7.5 feet and children’s tents are allowed in commercial and residential areas.
wpde.com
Celebration of life for Brittanee Drexel to be held in Murrells Inlet on Friday
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A celebration of life will be held Friday for Brittanee Drexel. The celebration of life will be held on Friday, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Journey Church at Inlet Square Mall on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, according to a flyer posted to Facebook and confirmed by the family.
Project could bring more than 200 single-family homes to Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed project could bring more than 200 single-family homes to the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach. The project is called Market Walk at Market Common and will be located on the north side of Farrow Parkway at the Phillis Boulevard intersection, according to an application filed with the […]
Celebration of life for Brittanee Drexel to be held in Myrtle Beach area Friday
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A celebration of life will be held Friday for Brittanee Drexel in the Myrtle Beach area. The celebration of life will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Journey Church at Inlet Square Mall on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, according to a flyer posted to Facebook […]
franchising.com
Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Myrtle Beach Restaurant
Restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways on Oct. 24. October 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite team when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux® makes its debut on Monday, Oct. 24.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Heritage Golf Group purchases Grande Dunes Members Club Myrtle Beach
Heritage Golf Group purchased Grande Dunes Members Club. The Grande Dunes Members Club is an exclusive, private club located within the Grande Dunes residential community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at 1580 Terra Verde Drive. Homes in the Grande Dunes run from $850,000 to $2.5 million. The Grande Dunes is...
Foodies rejoice! Get a taste of Myrtle Beach at Taste of the Town
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Taste of the Town is back in Myrtle Beach for its 38th year. In 1984, a group of students from St. Andrews Catholic School was looking for a creative way to fundraise, and Taste of the Town was born. Nearly 30 Grand Strand restaurants will gather Tuesday afternoon at the […]
thededicatedhouse.com
The Pros and Cons of Buying an Oceanfront Condo in Myrtle Beach
Hello World! Welcome Friends! More and more people are choosing Myrtle Beach as their permanent abode. It is no longer for their quick holiday escapades, but something they want to be part of their lives forever. When considering relocating to Myrtle Beach, it is best to look at potential oceanfront condos for sale myrtle beach sc to call your future home, aside from getting acquainted with the area. A popular choice today, especially in the Grand Strand area, is oceanfront condominiums.
Veterans benefit from more than 2 dozen tiny homes being built in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A tiny homes project in Myrtle Beach began with the goal of helping one veteran at a time, but it quickly morphed into a much larger project. “In the next eight weeks, we’ve got [to get] 25 veterans off the street, that’s the goal,” said Scott Dulebohn, the executive director […]
Plans withdrawn for more than 500 homes in River Oaks area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rezoning request that could have led to more than 500 new homes being built in the River Oaks area has been withdrawn, according to the Horry County Planning and Zoning Commission. Developer Diamond Shores LLC had wanted to build the homes on nearly 178 acres of the River Oaks […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Midtown Motel purchased for $8.2 million. City now owns most of this block
The City of Myrtle Beach completed its purchase of the Midtown Motel and its related parcels for $8.2 million. The title is now docked stamped and the sale complete. The intentions of the City of Myrtle Beach are to own the entire square block from Ocean Boulevard on 7th North to 9th North running west to Highway 17 business.
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach South Carolina Fall Things to Do 2022
If you’re already missing the summer months and still longing for warm coastal breezes and sunny days, look no further than Myrtle Beach for a fall getaway that is sure to keep that summer spirit alive with a seasonal twist. With 60 miles of beautiful coastline, a temperate climate,...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In South Carolina
LoveFood gathered a list of restaurants serving the best chicken and waffles in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
This Is The Best Deli In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
WMBF
October hurricanes are uncommon in S.C. but ones that do come are memorable
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Historically, October brings a busy hurricane season, and some of the most memorable storms. The peak of hurricane season is behind the South Carolina coast in October, but hurricanes have a destructive history during the month. Since 1851, there have been several hurricanes that have...
wpde.com
Man transported from Myrtle Beach jail dies at hospital, coroner says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who was transported from the Myrtle Beach Dept. jail to an area hospital died Thursday, according to Horry County coroner Tamara Willard. NEW: Final review approved for Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach. Brandon Campbell, 30, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center...
