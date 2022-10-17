Read full article on original website
Related
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of my best travel tips.
As someone who used to fly for a living, I've mastered several strategies to make plane travel more seamless and stress-free that I still use today.
Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
The New Lufthansa First-Class Suite Is Ridiculous
Late last week, German carrier Lufthansa announced a new product generation — “Allegris” — which is set to include new experiences in all classes…but none more so than first class. “For the very first time in the company’s history, the Lufthansa First Class is receiving...
Advice from pilots, flight attendants, and frequent travelers on what you should always pack when you travel
Frequent fliers, including pilots and flight attendants, shared how they pack their own bags and which items they can't travel without.
msn.com
15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
thetrek.co
Tips for Flying With Your Backpack from A Flight Attendant
Hi! If you’re just jumping in, I’m Sarah, aka Lil’ Bear. I started section hiking the Appalachian Trail three and a half years ago in 2019. I’m still actively working towards completing it, and at the time of this post I have finished about 80% of the trail. I’ve also been working as a flight attendant for about nine years.
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
Comments / 1