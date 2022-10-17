Read full article on original website
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help finding missing 82-year-old manZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High on Friday after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'
With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Former Packers QB has hilarious reaction to signing with 49ers (again)
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert has signed with the San Francisco 49ers once again, and he had the perfect reaction. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert has signed with the San Francisco 49ers once again. This is nothing new for the Niners or for Benkert, so naturally, he shared the most hilarious reaction to Twitter.
Packers trade target’s stock is rising as Brian Gutekunst sits on his hands
The Green Bay Packers have an obvious need for a wide receiver, and one target they are linked to is seeing an increase in their stock. The Green Bay Packers enter Week 7 with a 3-3 record, and they are experiencing some troubles on offense. Specifically, the passing game. The wide receiver corps in Green Bay this season is drastically different, as Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are no longer with the team.
Christian McCaffrey trade: Everything to know about 49ers roster, draft picks and more
Will Christian McCaffrey play this week? What is the 49ers roster situation after the deal? There’s a lot to unpack after the blockbuster trade. It’s not often that the NFL does its best baseball or basketball impression ahead of the trade deadline. We’re used to seeing blockbuster deals in the MLB and NBA when it comes to contenders attending fire sales in an attempt to complete a championship roster.
What 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey means for NFL
The San Francisco 49ers sent four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. Let’s break down what it all means. The most exciting moment of Thursday Night Football came not from action, but words. Late in the fourth quarter of a blowout, broadcaster Al...
NFL Week 7 Betting Trends for Every Team, Every Game
If you're wondering just how powerful the NFL actually is, consider the matchups on the Week 7 slate of games. Only one game features two teams with a winning record (Colts vs. Titans), the Sunday afternoon Game of the Week features two teams coming off of a loss (Chiefs vs. 49ers), the primetime matchup of Steelers vs. Dolphins could have two backups under center if they don't pass concussion tests, and the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots have the lowest total on the board besides the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.
Detroit Pistons: Rookies show how this team is different
Last season, the Detroit Pistons ranked 13th in pace in the NBA. If last night was a sign of things to come, expect them to jump into the top ten this season. For the first time, fans got a glimpse of Jaden Ivey, the Pistons’ new electrifying guard, and Jalen Duren, who became the youngest player in Pistons history to record a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
