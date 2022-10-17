ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'

With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Former Packers QB has hilarious reaction to signing with 49ers (again)

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert has signed with the San Francisco 49ers once again, and he had the perfect reaction. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert has signed with the San Francisco 49ers once again. This is nothing new for the Niners or for Benkert, so naturally, he shared the most hilarious reaction to Twitter.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers trade target’s stock is rising as Brian Gutekunst sits on his hands

The Green Bay Packers have an obvious need for a wide receiver, and one target they are linked to is seeing an increase in their stock. The Green Bay Packers enter Week 7 with a 3-3 record, and they are experiencing some troubles on offense. Specifically, the passing game. The wide receiver corps in Green Bay this season is drastically different, as Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are no longer with the team.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Christian McCaffrey trade: Everything to know about 49ers roster, draft picks and more

Will Christian McCaffrey play this week? What is the 49ers roster situation after the deal? There’s a lot to unpack after the blockbuster trade. It’s not often that the NFL does its best baseball or basketball impression ahead of the trade deadline. We’re used to seeing blockbuster deals in the MLB and NBA when it comes to contenders attending fire sales in an attempt to complete a championship roster.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

What 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey means for NFL

The San Francisco 49ers sent four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. Let’s break down what it all means. The most exciting moment of Thursday Night Football came not from action, but words. Late in the fourth quarter of a blowout, broadcaster Al...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

NFL Week 7 Betting Trends for Every Team, Every Game

If you're wondering just how powerful the NFL actually is, consider the matchups on the Week 7 slate of games. Only one game features two teams with a winning record (Colts vs. Titans), the Sunday afternoon Game of the Week features two teams coming off of a loss (Chiefs vs. 49ers), the primetime matchup of Steelers vs. Dolphins could have two backups under center if they don't pass concussion tests, and the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots have the lowest total on the board besides the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Rookies show how this team is different

Last season, the Detroit Pistons ranked 13th in pace in the NBA. If last night was a sign of things to come, expect them to jump into the top ten this season. For the first time, fans got a glimpse of Jaden Ivey, the Pistons’ new electrifying guard, and Jalen Duren, who became the youngest player in Pistons history to record a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

