If you're wondering just how powerful the NFL actually is, consider the matchups on the Week 7 slate of games. Only one game features two teams with a winning record (Colts vs. Titans), the Sunday afternoon Game of the Week features two teams coming off of a loss (Chiefs vs. 49ers), the primetime matchup of Steelers vs. Dolphins could have two backups under center if they don't pass concussion tests, and the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots have the lowest total on the board besides the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO