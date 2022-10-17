ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 College Football Coach Seats Reportedly Getting Warmer

One college football reporter believes two prominent head coaches are on thin ice. Providing a temperature check at the season's halfway mark, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman identified Bryan Harsin's hot seat as "scalding" and Scott Satterfield's status as "pretty hot." Feldman called it a "long shot" that Harsin will remain...
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back

The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week. The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Joey Galloway Ranks College Football's Top 6 Teams

The college football world continues to shake up the nation's top tier of title contenders. On Tuesday night, ESPN's College GameDay crew each revealed their top-six rankings around the season's midway mark. Joey Galloway, like Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit, gave Ohio State his No. 1 designation. "We may not...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Six Roster Moves

The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well. Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery. Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans

At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

College Football Week 8 best teaser

Week 8 of college football may have started on Wednesday with Georgia State and Appalachian State, but this week's best college football teaser focuses on a pair of Saturday games. Best of all, neither game starts until 2:30 p.m. (ET), so you've got time. However, we recommend you place this teaser immediately.
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey rocks grandfather's Lions jersey before NBA debut

Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey did just about all one can do in a debut to win over a fan base. Not only did the Purdue product turn in an impressive 19 points on 53 percent shooting en route to a 113-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, but he also caught the eye of fans before the game at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy